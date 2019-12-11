3 REDNECK TENORS - BROADWAY BOUND Comes to Metropolis

The 3 Redneck Tenors re-envision your favorite musical theatre songs in Broadway Bound at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 24, 2020.

Join these 3 singing cousins as they stampede their way through Broadway's greatest hits! You'll hear them belt out their version of tunes from such favorite shows as "Phantom of the Opera," "The Sound of Music," "Annie," "Les Miserables," "A Chorus Line" and many others. Whether you love food on a stick or a salad from the Waldorf, this show has something for you!

3 Redneck Tenors - Broadway Bound will be at Metropolis on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $40, Stage Tables are $45. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

3 Redneck Tenors - Broadway Bound is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include A Rock'n Roll Tribute...From Elvis to The Beatles! Featuring The Neverly Brothers (January 10), Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper (January 11), The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12), Resurrection - A Journey Tribute (January 17 & 18), and Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha sings Stevie Wonder (February 26).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You