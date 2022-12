12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; The Little Theatre On The Square Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kelli O'Hara - BROADWAY - Chicago Symphony Orchestra 26%

E. Faye Butler - FANNY - Goodman Theatre 22%

Linda Andrews - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre 14%

David Lemrise - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre 11%

Leah Davis - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre 8%

Felicia P. Feilds - PEARLS ROLLIN' WTIH THE BLUES - Writers Theatre 8%

Jojo Farrell - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre 7%

Hailey Schmidt - A CULINARY CABARET - Good Night Theatre Collective 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Makkawy - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 10%

Jennifer Reeves-Wilson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions 7%

Nina Groll - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 7%

Melissa Crabtree - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 6%

Chelsea Ward - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 5%

Jay Falzone - ANNIE (NON-EQUITY) - Timber Lake Playhouse 5%

Jenilee Houghton - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 5%

Silvano Marraffa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 4%

Derek Van Barham - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 3%

Bem Locke - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 3%

Bill T. Jones - PARADISE SQUARE - James M. Nederlander Theatre 3%

Melissa Roseberg - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 3%

Rueben Echoles - IN THE HEIGHTS - Up & Coming Theatre 3%

Laura M. Savage - CRUEL INTENTIONS - KoKandy Productions 3%

Jen Cupani - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Bailey Wood - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 2%

Christopher Chase Carter - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Jenna Schoppe - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

Jen Cupani - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Jennilee Houghton - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 2%

Ann Yee - LIFE AFTER - Goodman 2%

Marisa Heckler - GODSPELL - The Home Creative Company 2%

Ayanna Bria Bakari - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Jennifer Cupani - SISTER ACT - Metropolis PAC 2%

Mary Grace Martens - DOGFIGHT - point2productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenna Doyle - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 14%

John Stephens - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 13%

Marthe Shuford - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise theatre 6%

Julane Sullivan - THE FANTASTICKS - Paradox Theatre Works 5%

Martha Shuford - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 5%

Emily N. Brink - FRANKENSTEIN - Oil Lamp Theater 5%

Samantha Sharp - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 4%

Will Roberts - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 4%

Holly Haupert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 3%

Beth DiMarco and Jeanine Kupec - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Jaime Sandoval and Sarah Simmons - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Analisa Celeste - GODSPELL - The Home Creative Company 2%

Izumi Inaba - CHINESE LADY - Timeline Theatre 2%

Rachel Sypniewski - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 2%

Bob Kuhn - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Kyle Smart - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Laura Hunyard - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 2%

Mieka Van Der Ploeg - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Rachel S. Parent - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 1%

Janet Rosenberg - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 1%

Isaac-Jay Pineda - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 1%

Victor Lopez - HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%

Victoria Jablonski - PARADE - Theatre Nebula 1%

Jessica Pabst - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

Ruben Echoles - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 48%

OF MICE AND MEN - Joffrey @ Lyric Opera 25%

WHEN DAY COMES & OTHER DANCES - Ruth Page Center for the Arts 7%

SEASON 3 FINALE - Headlights Theater 6%

RED WINE CABARET - LiRa Dance Theatre Company 6%

THE LIGHT RETURNS: DANCE & MUSIC AT UNITY TEMPLE - Unity Temple, Oak Park 5%

RAKS GEEK/RAKS INFERNO - Newport Theater 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Clint Hromsco - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 16%

Melissa Crabtree - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 13%

Travis Neese - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 7%

Karly Laskowski - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 6%

Angie Kells - URINETOWN - Theatre 121 6%

Debra Goldman - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 3%

Robbie Simpson - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Michael Greif and Shelly Williams - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 3%

Eddie Sugarman - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Derek van Barham - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 3%

Jan Kuntz - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 3%

Nick Dalton - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (NON EQ) - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Cale Haupert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 2%

Landree Fleming and Jim Corti - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 2%

Jay Espano - GIRLFRIEND - PrideArts 2%

Christopher Pazdernik - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

Robin M. Hughes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Sade' May - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 1%

Mike Frale - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 1%

Abby Vombrack - FOOTLOOSE - Big Deal Productions 1%

Bryan McCaffrey - PARADE - Theatre Nebula 1%

Tiger Khokunthod - GODSPELL - The Home Creative Company 1%

Adrian Abel Azeveado - CRUEL INTENTIONS - KoKandy Productions 1%

Barrie Kosky - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 1%

Aaron Gomez - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre 121 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Craig Gustafson - UPFRONTS & PERSONAL - Riverfront Playhouse 10%

Karen Holbert - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 8%

Regina Belt-Daniels - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 6%

Lisa Peterson - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 5%

Whitney Minarik - NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater 5%

Elizabeth Mazur Levin - NOW AND THEN - Oil Lamp Theater 5%

Stefan Roseen - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 4%

Xavier Custodio - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 3%

Thomas Neumann and Jordan Rakittke - NOISES OFF - Theatre 121 3%

Yasen Peyankov - THE SEAGULL - Steppenwolf 3%

Jessica Fisch - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

Charles Askenaizer - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Invictus Theatre Chicago 3%

Ken Kaden - HAUPTMANN - Wheaton Drama 2%

Brian Pastor - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - City Lit Theatre 2%

Ron OJ Parsons - RELENTLESS - TimeLine Theatre 2%

Wm Bullion - THE CAUCASIAN INNER CIRCLE (HOORAY FOR BILLIONAIRES) - The conspirators 2%

Terry Guest - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Laura Alcalá Baker - THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE - First Floor Theater 2%

Thomas Neumann - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

Nick Bowling - CAMPAIGNS, INC. - TimeLine Theatre 2%

Ericka Ratcliff, Daniel J Bryant - WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Congo Square Theatre Company 2%

Lanie Robertson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Ebby Offord - RUINED - Invictus Theatre Chicago 2%

MaryEllen Fawk - SWEAT - Drama Group 1%

Kim Bartling - RABBIT HOLE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 11%

SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 6%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Big noise theater 5%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 5%

THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 5%

CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 5%

SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 4%

NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 3%

I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 3%

SIX - CIBC Theatre 3%

BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 2%

GODSPELL - Theo Ubique 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre Works 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 1%

FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - KoKandy Productions 1%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Chicago Shakespeare 1%

AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

RUINED - Invictus Theater 1%

THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Kinokowski - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 10%

Sydney Geysbeek - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 9%

Sam Stephen - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 8%

Mark Hunyard - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 7%

Hannah Wien - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 6%

Kurt Lemke - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 6%

Ben Stanton - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 5%

Chelsea Lynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 4%

Yi Zhao - LIFE AFTER - Goodman Theatre 4%

G Max Maxim IV - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 3%

Benjamin Carne - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 3%

Mallory Swisher - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 3%

Michael Wagner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Maggie Fullilove-Nugent - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 3%

Alex Nerad - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 2%

Gloria Dennison - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 2%

Ben Stanton and Carolina Ortiz Herrera - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 2%

Levi Wilkins - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Diane Fairchild - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Vista 2%

Christopher Moore II - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

G. Max Maxin IV - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Jim Van De Velde and Andy Kanturek - SILENT SKY - Wheaton Drama 1%

Paul Toben - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

Angela Kvitek - GUYS AND DOLLS - Theatre Nebula 1%

Levi J Wilkins - WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Congo Square Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aaron Kaplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big noise theatre 11%

Tom Vendafreddo - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier 8%

Jackson Duffy & Josh Moore - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 8%

Jake Hartge - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 7%

Geoffrey Ko - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 6%

Marty Karlin - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 5%

Eugene Dizon - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 5%

Michael McBride - LEGALLY BLONDE (NON-EQUITY) - Timber Lake Playhouse 4%

Nick Sula - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 4%

Marc Beth - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 4%

DeMario Tribett - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

John Feken - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 3%

Kory Danielson - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 3%

Brandy Braxton and Aaron Zimmerman - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 3%

Dominick Vincent Alesia - HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 3%

Kenneth McMullen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Kimberly Grigsby - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

John Feken - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 2%

Valerie Webdell - MURDER FOR TWO - Towle Theatre 2%

Michael McBride - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (NON EQ) - Timber Lake Playhouse 2%

Anna Wegener - PARADE - Theatre Nebula 2%

Kara Spector/Aaron Kaplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 2%

Alayna DeVar - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre 121 2%

Robert Reddrick - WOMEN OF SOUL - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

Chris Kong - LIFE AFTER - Goodman Theatre 1%



Best Musical

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - The Little Theatre On The Square 16%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 14%

SOUND OF MUSIC - big noise theater 4%

CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 4%

MAMMA MIA - The Little Theatre on the Square 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 4%

SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 4%

GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy 3%

FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 2%

GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Up & Coming Theatre 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 2%

GIRLFRIEND - PrideArts 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre Works 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 1%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

EVITA - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - KoKandy Productions 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Big Noise Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

FRANKENSTEIN - Oil Lamp Theater 12%

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 12%

THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 11%

THE ANGLE OF MERCY - Green Man Theater 10%

IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare 6%

THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 5%

A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in a Handbag 4%

LIFE AFTER - Goodman Theatre 3%

GHOSTS OF CHERNOBYL - Theatre Above the Law 3%

THIRTEEN DAYS - City Lit Theatre 3%

THE MAGNOLIA BALLET - About Face Theatre 3%

KING JAMES - Steppenwolf Theatre 3%

MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

CAMPAIGNS, INC. - TimeLine Theatre 2%

MAGNOLIA BALLET - About Face Theatre 2%

WHITE - Definition Theatre 2%

GET OUT ALIVE - Haven Chicago 2%

HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

RELENTLESS - TimeLine Theatre 2%

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Vista 2%

GRIMM - Theatre Above the Law 2%

THE BLACK KNIGHT - Lifeboat Productions 1%

NATIONAL MERIT - BoHo Theatre 1%

SPAY - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble 1%

MARY ROSE - Black Button Eyes 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Brittany Ambler - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - The Little Theatre On The Square 18%

Courtney San Pedro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 15%

Natalie 'Nat' Renee Savoy - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 9%

Tuesdai B. Perry - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 4%

Emily Bacino-Althuas - MAMMA MIA! - The Little Theatre on the Square 3%

Meaghan Hurley - SWEENEY TODD - North Riverside Players 3%

Makenzie Ruff - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Ginger Minj - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre Works 2%

Jolie Swanson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 2%

Nina Groll - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Alaina Wis - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 2%

Joe Lewis - GIRLFRIEND - PrideArts 1%

Grant Milam - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 1%

Joy Woods - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

Maria Alexandra - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 1%

Emilie Modaff - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 1%

Tammy O'Reilly - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 1%

Jack Doyle - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 1%

Caitlin Jackson - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 1%

Jamie DePaolo - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 1%

Sean Bernardi - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%

Dan Hamman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 1%

Stephen Schellhardt - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 1%

Joshua Dizon - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 1%

Kai Brown - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Timber Lake Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Colin McGonagle - LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse 15%

Sean Hayes - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 12%

Emily Bacino Althaus - CLUE - The Little Theatre on the Square (Sullivan) 9%

Margie Gustafson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions 5%

Cooper Brown - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 4%

Kendal Romero - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 4%

Alex Benito Rodriguez - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 3%

Rikki Lee Travolta - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 3%

Emily Gulbrandsen - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

RJ Cecott - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Rose Leisner - NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

Tammy White - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Peter Lake - LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse 2%

Tyler Meredith - CAMPAIGNS, INC. - TimeLine Theatre 2%

James Turano - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Invictus Theatre Company Chicago 1%

Sheldon D. Brown - CHOIR BOY - Steppenwolf Theatre 1%

Michaela Voit - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - City Lit Theatre 1%

Larry Yando - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

Trevor Earley - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 1%

Tyler Anthony Smith - A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in a Handbag 1%

Mardra Thomas - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 1%

Cooper Brown - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Theatre of Western Springs 1%

Dean Gallagher - NOISES OFF - Theatre 121 1%

Lori Rohr - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Elsinore Players 1%

Barbara Zahora - THE WINTER'S TALE - Oak Park Festival Theatre 1%



Best Play

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 10%

FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 7%

LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse 7%

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 6%

I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 6%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions 5%

CHOIR BOY - Steppenwolf Theatre 4%

AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 4%

BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 4%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Invictus Theatre Chicago 4%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elgin Theatre Company 4%

NOISES OFF - Theatre 121 3%

THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 3%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Theatre Lab 2%

NOW AND THEN - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in a Handbag 2%

SILENT SKY - Wheaton Drama 2%

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Congo Square Theatre 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Broadway Playhouse 1%

HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%

MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 1%

THE SEAGULL - Steppenwolf 1%

RUINED - Invictus Theatre Chicago 1%

DIGGING UP DESSA - Theatre Above the Law 1%



Best Production of an Opera

MACBETH - Lyric Opera of Chicago 19%

MAGIC FLUTE - Lyric Opera of Chicago 18%

ELIXIR OF LOVE - Lyric Opera of Chicago 15%

DON GIOVANNI - Ravinia 14%

FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES - lyric Opera of Chicago 14%

BEOWULF - Third Eye Theatre Ensemble 12%

TOSCA - Lyric Opera of Chicago 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chuck Erickson - THE ANGLE OF MERCY - GreenMan Theatre Troupe 8%

Jack Doyle - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 7%

Bob Silton - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theatre Highland Park 7%

Orion Forte - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Timber Lake Playhouse 5%

Jay Pastucha and Ellen Markus - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 4%

Wendy Tritt - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 4%

Eric Luchen - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 4%

Yeaji Kim - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 4%

Rob Cramer - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 4%

Lauren Nichols - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 3%

Mariah Pendleton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 3%

Lauren M. Nichols - INTO THE WOODS - Big Noise Theatre 3%

Andrew Boyce - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

Elaine Cashmore, Mike Frale, Tracey Lanman and Tiffany Matras - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 3%

J. Spencer Greene - PARADE - Theatre Nebula 2%

G. Max Maxin IV - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 2%

Elyse Estes - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Valenya Nedviga - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Rufus Didwiszus - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

Mike Huth - NOW AND THEN - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Eric Luchen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Citadel Theatre 2%

Liz Hadden - FRANKENSTEIN - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

Scott Davis - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier 2%

Rachel Hauck - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 2%

Ellen Markus - NOW AND THEN - Oil Lamp Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Soria - THE ANGLE OF MERCY - GreenMan Theatre Troupe 10%

Nick Colucci - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 9%

Jay Pastucha - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 7%

Bill Hammock - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 7%

Nevin Steinberg - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 7%

Matt Kania - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 6%

Abi Senthill - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Timber Lake Playhouse 6%

Willow James - CULLUD WATTAH - Victory Gardens Theatre 3%

Stefanie Senior - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 3%

Dominick Vincent Alesia - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Co. 3%

Andre Pluess - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 3%

Paul Neuman - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 3%

Nicholas Pope - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier 3%

Mikhail Fiskel & Jeffrey Levin - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

Emma Olson - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Willow James - WHITE - Definition 2%

Stefan Roseen - HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Carl Wahlstrom - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Angela Weber Miller - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Theater Wit 2%

Carl Wahlstrom - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

Stefanie Senior - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Vista 1%

Andrew Littleton - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 1%

Mike Sigman - IN MEMORIAM - Sigman Brothers 1%

Joanna Lynne Staub - LIFE AFTER - Goodman Theatre 1%

Brian Grimm - THE MAGNOLIA BALLET - About Face Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Claire Jolie Goodman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 7%

Anne Arza - SOUND OF MUSIC - big noise theater 6%

John Walter Delaney - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 6%

Tom Ochosinski - THE FANTASTICKS - Paradox Theatre Works 5%

Tim Foszcz - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 4%

Olivia Litton - FOOTLOOSE - Fox Valley Theatre Co. 3%

Makenzie Ruff - LEGALLY BLONDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Aubrey Doty - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Sydney Hendrix - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 3%

Henry Allan - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 3%

Natasha Ricketts - LEGALLY BLONDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Amelia Rummler - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 3%

Quinn Simmons - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

Liam Oh - THE NOTEBOOK - The Yard 2%

RJ Cecott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 2%

Jeanmarie Lapointe - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highand Park 2%

Melissa Crabtree - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Anabella Oddo - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - KoKandy Productions 2%

Tommy Rivera-Vega - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Vista 2%

Steven Meerdink - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 2%

Avery Weller - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 1%

Alex Goodrich - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

Jessica Falco - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 1%

Maeve Charlton - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 1%

Allison Buck - MATILDA - Highland Park Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jami Johnson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions 7%

Van Ferro - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 7%

Emily Chaviano - LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse 6%

Yuchi Chiu - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 4%

Stephen Pickering - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Theater Lab 4%

Ethan Slater - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 4%

RJ Cecott - SWEAT - The Drama Group 3%

Trace Gamache - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 3%

Janet Ulrich Brooks - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

Lola Podolner - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

John Payne - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 3%

Sheldon D. Brown - CHOIR BOY - Steppenwolf 2%

Samm Hilger - HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Jake Busse - NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

Ben Rappaport - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 2%

Nicole Lapas - DEATHTRAP - Theatre 121 2%

Brooke Mummert - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Shane Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Wheaton Drama 2%

Sydney Genco - A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in a Handbag 2%

Danyelle Monson - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Debbie Ryan Sampson - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Will Knox - SWEAT - Drama Group 2%

Travis Greuel - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

Adam Bitterman - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - City Lit Theatre 2%

David Gasior - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 1%