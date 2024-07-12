SCHOOL OF ROCK The Musical To Open At The Little Theatre On The Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



School of Rock, The Musical opens Thursday, July 18, 2024 at The Little Theatre On The Square in Sullivan IL.

Based on the film starring Jack Black, the musical follows wannabe rock star Dewey Finn who has been kicked out of his own band and makes a desperate attempt to be a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. The unqualified Dewey dreams of turning his classically trained, straight-A students into guitar-shredding rockers who can win the Battle of the Bands.

This talented cast of young performers (and adults!) will play and sing LIVE on stage at every performance. The musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes.

The Little Theatre welcomes back Director, Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Rosalie, School of Rock, 1st National Tour), assisted by TLTOTS favorite Jordan Cyphert, to direct this high energy show. School of Rock features Jonathon Timpanelli as Dewey (School of Rock National Tour), Jackie Blasting as Rosalie Mullins and Addison Garner as Patty (Come from Away and Hairspray, National Tours).

Also featured are talented young actor/musicians from the area who play live on stage at every performance: Beckett Hild (guitar), Ella Hohenstein (bass), Ellie Lynch (keyboard) and Brooks Overton (drums). These talented musicians are supported by a large cast of children and adults.

The children's ensemble incudes Penny Barnett, Rose Brazzell, Chaya Haslett , Harper Hild, Greyson Lough, Evie Sayne, Jesse Smith, Parker Spears and Anna Zaccari (Student dance captain).

The adult ensemble comes from all around the US and includes Nathan Beagle, Ashley Becher, Bobby Becher, Jake Faragalli, Christian Fary, Zach Greer, Heather Johnson, Therese Kincade, Cian Lynch, Joshua Shepard, Zach Tarwater, Michelle Tramuta, Whitney Turner (Dance Captain) and Stephen Michael Williams.

Music director Kevin Long, assisted by Ethan Hayward guide this huge cast. Rounding out the creative team are Mitch Ost (Set Design), Stark Winter (Lighting Design), John Stephens (Costume Design), Connor Daemicke (Prop Design), and Zach Smith (Sound Design).

Tickets

School of Rock, the Musical runs Thursday, July 18- Sunday, July 28, 2024 at The Little Theatre On The Square in Sullivan, the only professional theatre between Chicago and St. Louis. For tickets call 217-728- 7375 or visit www.thelittletheatre.org. Note: The original film on which this show is based is rated PG-13 for mild profanity.

Comments