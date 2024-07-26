Janet Ulrich Brooks Leads Cast of Drury Lane Theatre's THE AUDIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drury Lane Theatre has announced casting for its production of The Audience. Masterfully blending the personal and the political, The Audience gives an extraordinary glimpse into the woman behind the crown and the leaders she outlasted. Written by Peter Morgan, writer of the Emmy Award-winning “The Crown,” Drury Lane’s production is directed by Jessica Fisch. The Audience runs August 28 – October 20, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Single tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, at 7:00 p.m.

Cast members joining the previously announced Janet Ulrich Brooks (Queen Elizabeth II) include Matt DeCaro (Winston Churchill), Raymond Fox (Gordon Brown), Alex Goodrich (Tony Blair/David Cameron), Jürgen Hooper (Equerry), John Judd (John Major), Omi Lichtenstein (Young Elizabeth at certain performances), Susie McMonagle (Margaret Thatcher), Ron E. Rains (Harold Wilson), Elin Joy Seiler (Young Elizabeth at certain performances), and Mark Ulrich (Anthony Eden) with Chris Amos, Sarah Chalcroft, Brandon Dahlquist, Casey Ross, and Rebekah Ward.

Peek behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace with The Audience, an intimate portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the pivotal private audiences she held with her prime ministers. The Audience is an enthralling exploration of the delicate balance of power and unspoken rules of engagement that underscore these confidential meetings. Janet Ulrich Brooks takes on a lifetime of Queen Elizabeth II playing her from ages 25 to 86, accompanied by an incredible cast of Prime Ministers.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (scenic design), Moria Sine Clinton and Ben Argenta Kress (co-costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Lee Kinney (sound design), Cassy Schillo (properties design), Erin Kennedy Lunsford (wig design), Sammi Grant (dialect coach), and Matthew Randle-Bent (dramaturg and royal protocol consultant). Larry Baker is the production stage manager.

About the Artists

JESSICA FISCH (Director) is a freelance director, educator, and creator based in Chicago. She is dedicated to the creation of new plays, original content, and bold reinterpretations of classic texts. She has had the privilege of working on and developing work across the country with companies such as Actors Theatre of Louisville, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Victory Gardens, Writers Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Drury Lane Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Windy City Playhouse, Playwrights’ Center Minneapolis, Playwrights Realm NYC, Public Theater’s Emerging Writers' Group, and Ensemble Studio Theatre’s Youngbloods, among many more. Three Productions she has directed have been named to the Chicago Tribune’s “10 Best Shows in Chicago” list (Beautiful, Cry it Out, and Every Brilliant Thing), and one of her productions was named to the Chicago Sun-Times “Decade’s Best” list for the 2010s (Every Brilliant Thing). In 2023, she received a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best Director (Dear Jack, Dear Louise), as well as two Best Production nominations (Dear Jack, Dear Louise, and Murder on the Orient Express).

Janet Ulrich Brooks (Queen Elizabeth II) Previous Drury Lane credits: Fiddler On The Roof, Murder On The Orient Express, Steel Magnolias, Crazy For You and Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Chicago & Regional: Maria Callas in Master Class (Jeff Award Principal Actor - TimeLine Theatre Company - Company Member since 2007). The Cherry Orchard, 2666, Vanya Sonya Masha & Spike, Seagull (Goodman Theatre). Music Man, Beautiful (Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre) The Children (Steppenwolf). Plantation (Lookingglass) A Rock Sails By and Blithe Spirit (Peninsula Players, Door County). At The Wedding (Theatre Squared, AR). Steel Magnolias (Milwaukee Rep) Tiny Beautiful Things, Pipeline, Native Gardens (Victory Gardens). Women Laughing Alone With Salad (Helen Hayes Nomination - Woolly Mammoth DC) Films include: Divergent, Conviction, One Small Hitch, M.O.M. T.V. credits: Work In Progress (Showtime), Fargo S4 (FX), Sense8 (Netflix), Proven Innocent (Fox TV), Boss (STARZ), Chicago Med, Fire & Justice (NBC). Janet was the first recipient of the Ed See Outstanding Theatre Alumnus Award from the University of Central Missouri. A proud union member of AEA and SAG/AFTRA, Janet is represented by Gray Talent Group.

Chris Amos (Ensemble, Footman, Security Man, u/s Tony Blair/David Cameron) is honored to join this incredible team of artists. Regional: Eureka Day at Asolo Rep; Twelve Angry Men at Indiana Rep/Syracuse Stage; Peter and the Starcatcher, Twelfth Night, The Tempest at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival; Comedy of Errors, Sense and Sensibility, Scapin at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Chicago: Another Marriage (u/s) at Steppenwolf, Both Your Houses and Pirandello’s Henry IV at Remy Bumppo, Tom Jones at Northlight. TV: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The Chi, Empire. MFA in acting from The Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.

Sarah Chalcroft (Ensemble, Bobo MacDonald, Dresser, U/S Margaret Thatcher) is delighted to be returning to Drury Lane. Previously for Drury Lane she has appeared in A Christmas Carol. Other Chicago credits include Hamlet and King Charles III at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; A Christmas Carol at The Goodman Theatre; Scenes from an Execution for Runcible Theatre Company; Our New Girl and The Dream of the Burning Boy for Profiles Theatre. UK credits include Purgatorio at The Chocolate Factory; 4:48 Psychosis for Stonecrabs Theatre; Hedda Gabler with Theatre Babel; Transmissions for Birmingham Rep; The Merchant of Venice, Lear, Much Ado About Nothing, Measure for Measure, The Tempest, As You Like It, Queen Margaret, Henry V, R&J, and Infinite Variety for Bard in the Botanics; Love’s Labour’s Lost, As You Like It, Twelfth Night and Hamlet for British Touring Shakespeare; and The Vagina Monologues at Cottiers Theatre. Sarah also appeared in Taggart for STV (Scottish Television).

Matt DeCaro (Winston Churchill) is happy to return to the Drury Lane Theatre where he appeared as Fezziwig and Christmas Present in 2022’s A Christmas Carol and Cat On a Hot Tin Roof as Big Daddy for which he received a Joseph Jefferson Award. Most recently his credits include The Cherry Orchard at Goodman Theatre and Kansas City Rep’s premiere of Flood. He was a company member for several seasons at Sarasota’s Asolo Repertory Theater. Roles there include LBJ in The Great Society, Oscar Hubbard in The Little Foxes, Gene in Frank Galati’s Rhinoceros and Stan in Sweat. Matt has been fortunate to play in theaters across the country including Lincoln Center, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Goodman Theatre, The Guthrie Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, The Old Globe Theatre, San Francisco's A.C.T., and internationally in Dublin, Toronto and China. Some favorite roles include the Judge in David Mamet's Romance, Dave Moss in Glengarry Glen Ross, Boss Mangan in Heartbreak House, Boolie in Driving Miss Daisy, and Fa Hai in Mary Zimmerman's The White Snake. His TV and film credits include The Wise Kids, Eagle Eye, House, The Office, prison Break, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, among many others.

Brandon Dahlquist (Ensemble, Footman, Detective, U/S Gordon Brown) happily returns to Drury Lane (Meet Me in St. Louis, Sugar, Cabaret). Chicago credits include: Writers Theatre (Oh Coward, Arcadia, A Little Night Music), Marriott Lincolnshire (Music Man, Big Fish, Sound of Music), Paramount (Secret of My Success), Royal George (Miracle); American Blues Theatre (It’s A Wonderful Life). Regional; Guthrie Theatre (As You Like It), A.C.T (1776, A Little Night Music), Milwaukee Repertory (Glass Menagerie), Asolo Repertory (1776, Shakespeare in Love, Rhinoceros), S.F. Playhouse (City of Angels). Television; Dark Matter (Apple), A League of Their Own (Amazon), The Chi (Showtime), Chicago Fire (NBC), Difficult People (Hulu), & Chicago P.D. (NBC).

Raymond Fox (Gordon Brown, u/s Harold Wilson) is an Ensemble Member with Lookingglass Theatre Company. Additional Chicago credits: The Goodman, Remy Bumppo, Court, and TimeLine (Blood and Gifts, 2013 Equity Jeff Award for Supporting Actor) theatres. Off- Broadway/Broadway: Metamorphoses (Second Stage Theatre, Circle in the Square Theatre). Regional: Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Guthrie Theater, Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage, Arden Theatre, South Coast Repertory Theatre, Hartford Stage, American Repertory Theatre, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, McCarter Theatre, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, and Canada’s Stratford Festival. Education: Northwestern University and the A.R.T. Institute/Harvard University.

Alex Goodrich (Tony Blair/David Cameron) is very excited to make his Drury Lane debut. Chicago credits include Hero: the Musical (Jeff Award - Best Supporting Actor in a Musical), The Music Man, Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story, Hello Dolly, Something Rotten!, Honeymoon In Vegas, She Loves Me, Elf: the Musical. (Marriott Theater); Fen, The Mousetrap, Photograph 51, The Comedy of Errors, One Man Two Guvnors (Court Theater); Twelfth Night, It Came From Outer Space, Hamlet, Love’s Labor’s Lost, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Taming of the Shrew, (Chicago Shakespeare); Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Shining Lives, Civil War Christmas, She Stoops to Conquer (Northlight Theatre); Old Jews Telling Jokes (Royal George Theatre); The Importance of Being Earnest (Writers Theater) Everything Is Illuminated (Next Theatre).TV credits include Chicago Fire and Shining Girls on Apple TV+.

JÜRGEN HOOPER (The Equerry) is thrilled to return to Drury Lane, where past productions include 39 Steps and A Christmas Carol. Broadway: Brighton Beach Memoirs. Ntnl. Tour: Lion King. Chicago: Life & Limb, Huck Finn (Steppenwolf) Rabbit Hole (Goodman), Comedy of Errors, Amadeus, Romeo & Juliet (Chicago Shakespeare), Isaac’s Eye, The Chosen (Writers), The Hard Problem (Court) The Dark at the Top of the Stairs (ATC), Paradise Lost (TimeLine), What’s Wrong With Angry? (Circle Theatre, Jeff Award). Regional: The Mousetrap, The Game’s Afoot (Indiana Rep), Wanamaker’s Pursuit (Arden Theatre), Cherry Orchard (Milwaukee Rep). TV/Film: Chicago Med, Crisis, Chicago Fire, Suits, and Game Day.

John Judd (John Major, u/s Anthony Eden) is happy to be making his Drury Lane debut. As a Chicago actor for nearly forty years, he has appeared on most of the city’s stages as well as Off-Broadway, regionally and internationally. He most recently appeared in Shattered Globe Theatre’s A View From The Bridge and The Malignant Ampersands at A Red Orchid Theatre where he is an ensemble member.

OMI LICHTENSTEIN (Young Elizabeth) is thrilled to be making her Drury Lane debut! Favorite Chicago credits: Debbie in Billy Elliot; Summer in School of Rock (Paramount Theatre); Bielke in Fiddler on the Roof (The Lyric Opera); Brigitta in The Sound of Music (Marriott Theatre); Young Fiona/ Baby Bear in Shrek (Music Theater Works); and was a solo performer in the We Are Here concert at the Salt Shed. Omi is grateful to her coaches, Paonessa Talent Agency, Bercy Talent, and the creative team at Drury Lane. When not on stage, Omi is at her other favorite place, overnight camp. @Omi_Lichtenstein

Susie McMonagle (Margaret Thatcher) Broadway credits include Fantine in Les Miserables at the Imperial Theatre. First National Broadway Tours include Mrs. Wilkinson in Billy Elliot Nederlander Theatre, Donna in Mamma Mia Tour 2, Rhetta in Pump Boys and Dinettes, The Secret Garden. Susie was last seen at Drury Lane as Clairee in Steel Magnolias, Donna in Mamma Mia, Mrs. Wilkinson in Billy Elliot and Diana in Next to Normal for which she won a Jeff Award. Ms. McMonagle’s Chicago Theatre credits include Gretta in James Joyce’s The Dead, and Man of La Mancha at Court Theatre. Candida in Rock ’n’ Roll at the Goodman. Black Pearl Sings, At Wits End and Sideshow at Northlight. Favorite Chicago credits include Indian Ink, Dirty Blonde, Spitfire Grill, Annie Get Your Gun, Cats, Evita, Miss Saigon and Chess. Susie is the recipient of After Dark Awards, Critic’s Circle Awards, Joseph Jefferson Awards as well at 12 Jeff nominations. She received her B.F.A. from Stephens College.

Ron E. Rains (Harold Wilson) returns to Drury Lane where he played Johnny Cash in Ring of Fire, Mr. Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors, Jackie Elliot in Billy Elliot, and ensemble roles in Big, The Musical and 1776. He works at most of the larger theaters in Chicago, notably appearing for 11 seasons in The Goodman Theatre’s A Christmas Carol. Ron is known for his role as Peter Rosenthal, head film critic for The Onion. He’s been on Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, as well as in numerous independent films. Ron’s a proud member of SAG-AFTRA &

Actors Equity Association. He’s represented by Gray Talent Group.

Casey Ross (u/s The Equerry, Archbishop, Private Secretary, Footman, Security, Detective) couldn't be happier to make his Drury Lane debut with The Audience! Regional theatre credits: Ogunquit Playhouse - The Sound of Music (Elberfeld); The Springer Opera House - The Producers (Leo), The Full Monty (Malcolm), Lend Me a Tenor (Max), A Tuna Christmas (Arles track), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere); The Great American Melodrama - Under The Boardwalk (Glen), Rip Van Winkle (Cockles); Wilner Theatre Mainstage - Noises Off! (Garry/Roger); Princess Tours - The Music of Denali (Harry); National Tour: Hyperion Productions - Route 66 (Tenor 2). Television: Chicago Fire (NBC), Fargo (FX).

ELIN JOY SEILER (Young Elizabeth) is thrilled to be making her Drury Lane debut in The Audience. Favorite roles include Ally in Sarah Silverman’s new musical The Bedwetter (NYC workshop), Baby June in Gypsy, Amaryllis in The Music Man, and Grover Dill in A Christmas Story (Marriott Theatre), and Debbie Wilkinson in Billy Elliot (Paramount Theatre).

Mark Ulrich (Anthony Eden, u/s John Major) is happy to return to Drury Lane Theatre where he was last seen in Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Chicago: Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, Northlight, TimeLine, A Red Orchid, Marriott Theatre, Writer’s Theatre, Remy Bumppo, Artistic Home, Silk Road Rising, 16th Street Theatre, and Rivendell Theater Ensemble, where he is a proud company member. Film: Other People’s Heads.Television: Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, Power Book IV. Mark is represented by Gray Talent Group.

REBEKAH WARD (Dresser, u/s Queen Elizabeth II, Bobo MacDonald) is thrilled to be joining this talented cast & crew at Drury Lane Theatre. Having worked with multiple Chicago/Regional theatres, she was most recently seen in the world premier musical ”Revolutions” at The Goodman. Additional credits include Steppenwolf, Northlight Theatre, IRT (Indiana Repertory), The HOUSE Theatre, BackStage Theatre Company, Strawdog Theatre Company, Oak Park Festival Theatre & Remy Bumppo. She received a Joseph Jefferson Best Actress award for her work as Sabina in “The Skin of Our Teeth” as well as a Joseph Jefferson Best Supporting Actress Nomination for her role as Edna in “Waiting for Lefty”. Rebekah’s film/television credits include guest star roles on Chicago Med, Chicago PD & Masters of Sex (SHOWTIME). Additional credits include Chicago Fire (NBC), Empire (FOX), and Sam & Cat (NICKELODEON).

