The Oak Park Festival Theatre Reveals Cast For SEAGULLS

SEAGULLS runs October 16 - November 19, 2023 with previews October 12 - 14, 2023.

Sep. 20, 2023

The Oak Park Festival Theatre has announced the cast and production team for SEAGULLS, Beth Hyland’s thrilling rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Directed by Rebecca Willingham, SEAGULLS opens October 16 and runs through November 19 at Pleasant Home (217 Home Ave., Oak Park), with previews October 12-14. Tickets ($45) are on sale at www.oakparkfestival.com

Four college students prepare for a battle of the bands contest in SEAGULLS by Beth Hyland, a rock musical  adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Two of them are in it just for fun, but for the vocalist and band leader, music is serious business. For Con, he cannot escape the reputation of his mother, a famous pop singer, who he finds to be a mediocre musician at best. For Nina, music offers the potential to escape from a restrictive family. It also offers the enticing possibility of becoming famous herself. When she is ‘discovered,’ she is swiftly propelled to music stardom but realizes too late that it’s not what she wants. As the various relationships within the band begin to fray, the four friends have to decide if they should hold onto what they once had or if it might be time to let it go. The cast features Ryan Kirby as “Con,” Veronique Le as “Masha,” Aurora Penepacker as “Nina,” and Julio Cesar Gutierrez as “Simon,” with understudies Vic Kuligoski (Con, Simon) and Liv Rose (Nina, Masha).

The production team includes Finnegan Chu (Costume Designer), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Ben Carne (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic/Props Designer), Jake Sorgen (Music Director). 

SEAGULLS runs October 16 - November 19, 2023 with previews October 12 - 14, 2023 at Pleasant Home, 217 Home Ave., Oak Park, with performances Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets ($45) are now on sale at www.oakparkfestival.com




