Yonder Mountain String Band Unearths Unreleased EP, 'I'D LIKE OFF'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Colorado jam-grass titans Yonder Mountain String Band reflect on over two decades of music-making with the surprise reveal of I'd Like Off, a formerly unreleased collection and one of the last studio projects featuring the group's original lineup: Adam Aijala, Dave Johnston, Ben Kaufmann, and the late Jeff Austin. Out now on all digital streaming platforms, the five-track EP offers a unique glimpse into a crucial chapter of the band's extensive history, underlining its steadfast chemistry and dedication to honest, benevolent songcraft.

Known for its high-octane live show and bold, expressive approach to bluegrass music, Yonder Mountain String Band continues to push the boundaries of the genre while casting light upon some of life's less-than-storybook moments. Written, recorded, and performed over a decade ago––during a time when mental health awareness and support structures did not commonly exist within the music industry––the songs that make up I'd Like Off are a valiant representation of the darkness we all harbor, bolstered by the necessary delivery of profound compassion and care.

Though YMSB fans are no stranger to these compositions, as they appear regularly in live shows, the studio recordings were first tracked at the tail end of 2010 and maintain their significance as an illuminating relic from the band's anthology. More recently, the group released its GRAMMY-nominated ninth studio album, Get Yourself Outside, which simultaneously saw the introduction of a new member, mandolinist Nick Piccininni. As it finds its footing as a reinvented touring outfit, the band maintains a grounded philosophy on change; one that honors the past while looking optimistically toward the future.

The opening number, “Ripcord Blues,” promotes reclaiming control over one's power, even in the face of our instinctual reactivity, while the stirring track “What the Night Brings” highlights the consequences of perilous temptations. The refreshingly upbeat “Pockets,'' offers a more lighthearted perspective on navigating uncertainty with humor and levity, and “Don't Lean on Me” gives voice to broken relationships and failures to see eye-to-eye. Rounding out the collection is the title song, “I'd Like Off,” which hinges on the unsettling realization that true mental health involves confronting challenges that are not easily overcome.

While the aforementioned arrangements do not encompass the entirety of those pivotal recording sessions, the five tracks comprising I'd Like Off offer a poignant reminder to learn from one's experiences, empathize with the struggles you observe in others, and do your damndest to rise above the hopelessness that sometimes overwhelms the human experience.

I'd Like Off from Yonder Mountain String Band is out now on all digital streaming platforms. The group, now featuring Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann, Dave Johnston, Nick Piccininni, and Coleman Smith, is on tour now, with dates confirmed through mid-December. To learn more about Yonder Mountain String Band, view tour dates, and more, visit YonderMountain.com.



I'd Like Off Track List

Ripcord Blues

What the Night Brings

Pockets

Don't Lean on Me

I'd Like Off

YMSB 2024 Tour Dates

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bourbon Room Hollywood

04/03 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

04/04 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet's

04/05 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

04/06 – Flagstaff, AZ – Yucca North

04/07 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

04/20 – Huntsville Park, AL – MidCity District's Crawfish Festival

05/10 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

05/11 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

05/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

05/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

05/17-05/18 – Clive, IA – Greenbelt Music Festival

05/23 – Cumberland, MD – DelFest

05/31-06/02 – Wellston, MI – Hoxeyville Music Festival

06/13-06/15 – Weiser, ID – Weiser River Music Fest

07/02 – Fairport, NY – Perinton Center Park Amphitheater

07/03 – King of Prussia, PA – Heuser Park

07/05 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/06 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center Wolf Trap

07/18-07/21 – Oak Hill, NY – Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

08/03 – Fairlee, VT – Lake Morey Concert Series

08/14 – Gunnison, CO – I Bar Ranch

08/16 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion

08/17 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

08/18 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

08/22 – New Berlin, IL – Danenberger Family Vineyards

08/30-09/01 – Mill Spring, NC – Earl Scrugg Music Festival

09/12-09/15 – Las Vegas, NV – Bender Jamboree

09/13-09/15 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pickin' In The Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival

09/22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

10/11 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

10/12 – Steelville, MO – Wildwood Springs Lodge

12/12-12/16 – Puerto Morelos, MX – Strings & Sol