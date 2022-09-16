The Magnetic Theatre Presents THE FRANKENSTEIN RUBRICS

The Magnetic Theatre presents the world premiere of The Frankenstein Rubrics, written by David Hopes, running October 7th through 22nd, 2022. Grail Moviehouse offers a benefit screening of Frankenstein (1931) October 1st through 3rd.

The scientist. The monster. A creation suffering at the hands of his maker. We know the story, but what if the creation takes on a life of its own, and what if, by the act of making the monster, the scientist was changed as well?

In The Frankenstein Rubrics, local favorite David Hopes weaves a web of thought-provoking possibilities from familiar threads of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Mrs. Shelley, her prolific poet husband Percy Shelley, their fellow Romantic writers, and of course Victor and the Creature all undertake voyages of self-definition and discovery, moving between the play's worlds of fantasy and reality, transcending bounds of time and space to live out their own stories and intermingle with one another's in an elegant dance of poignant prose, humor, and humanity.

Directed by Doug Savitt, The Frankenstein Rubrics features Evan Eckstrom, Daniel Henry, Morgan Miller, Daniel Moore, Strother Stingley, Jon Stockdale, and Hannah Williams.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197265®id=135&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D132412?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Teaming up with The Magnetic, Grail Moviehouse presents the original 1931 Frankenstein film, starring the legendary Boris Karloff as the Monster, screening October 1st through 3rd. For more information, visit https://www.grailmoviehouse.com/coming-soon-blog/frankenstein

Located at 375 Depot St in the River Arts District, The Magnetic Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It has been a home for live performance in Asheville for over a decade, producing original works, experimental theatre, variety shows, comedy, late night shows, and more.