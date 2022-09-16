Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Magnetic Theatre Presents THE FRANKENSTEIN RUBRICS

Performances run October 7th through 22nd, 2022.

Charlotte News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

The Magnetic Theatre Presents THE FRANKENSTEIN RUBRICS

The Magnetic Theatre presents the world premiere of The Frankenstein Rubrics, written by David Hopes, running October 7th through 22nd, 2022. Grail Moviehouse offers a benefit screening of Frankenstein (1931) October 1st through 3rd.

The scientist. The monster. A creation suffering at the hands of his maker. We know the story, but what if the creation takes on a life of its own, and what if, by the act of making the monster, the scientist was changed as well?

In The Frankenstein Rubrics, local favorite David Hopes weaves a web of thought-provoking possibilities from familiar threads of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Mrs. Shelley, her prolific poet husband Percy Shelley, their fellow Romantic writers, and of course Victor and the Creature all undertake voyages of self-definition and discovery, moving between the play's worlds of fantasy and reality, transcending bounds of time and space to live out their own stories and intermingle with one another's in an elegant dance of poignant prose, humor, and humanity.

Directed by Doug Savitt, The Frankenstein Rubrics features Evan Eckstrom, Daniel Henry, Morgan Miller, Daniel Moore, Strother Stingley, Jon Stockdale, and Hannah Williams.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197265®id=135&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D132412?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Teaming up with The Magnetic, Grail Moviehouse presents the original 1931 Frankenstein film, starring the legendary Boris Karloff as the Monster, screening October 1st through 3rd. For more information, visit https://www.grailmoviehouse.com/coming-soon-blog/frankenstein

Located at 375 Depot St in the River Arts District, The Magnetic Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It has been a home for live performance in Asheville for over a decade, producing original works, experimental theatre, variety shows, comedy, late night shows, and more.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National TourTHE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National Tour
September 16, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall while celebrating the show's 10th season. Inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
The Magnetic Theatre Presents THE FRANKENSTEIN RUBRICSThe Magnetic Theatre Presents THE FRANKENSTEIN RUBRICS
September 16, 2022

The Magnetic Theatre presents the world premiere of The Frankenstein Rubrics, written by David Hopes, running October 7th through 22nd, 2022. Grail Moviehouse offers a benefit screening of Frankenstein (1931) October 1st through 3rd.
NC Black Rep & Wake Forest University Announce Winning Playwrights of 'Finding Holy Ground' CommissionsNC Black Rep & Wake Forest University Announce Winning Playwrights of 'Finding Holy Ground' Commissions
September 13, 2022

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company and Wake Forest University have announced JuCoby Johnson and Eljon Wardally as winning playwrights of the Finding Holy Ground playwrighting commissions.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.