Appalachian Theatre of the High Country to Present COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW by Ballets with a Twist

Ballets with a Twist's signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show, will make its North Carolina debut at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Watch as Champagne, Hot Toddy, mocktail Shirley Temple, and more spring off the menu and onto the stage in a series of dazzling vignettes. Suitable for audiences of all ages, the fun and fast-paced show transports theatergoers around the world with original music, choreography, and costume design. You've never seen cocktails like these!

Single tickets are $32 with student tickets at $15 (reserved seats) and can be purchased through the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country website (apptheatre.org), by visiting the box office at 559 West King Street or by calling (828) 865-3000.

The Show

Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour: The Show melds the glamour of Hollywood’s Golden Age with a sleek, state-of-the-art sensibility. Elegance, electricity, and all-American energy combine in a series of delightful dancing drinks. It’s entertainment for the whole family.

Program highlights include