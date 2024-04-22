EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Run at Spring Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. Ice cream. Sunlight. Bubble Wrap. Completing a task. What are some of the other little things that make life worth living?

Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man play written by Duncan MacMillan, poses this question and more during its 70-minute exploration of childhood joy, difficulties with mental health, and our attempts to bring comfort to others - and how these things can shape our view of the world.

The second show in Spring Theatre's season of Hope, Every Brilliant Thing is an intimate, interactive performance designed to bring audiences together in celebration of the simple things that we often take for granted. The immersive experience blends engaging storytelling, improv comedy, and genuine audience connection to share the story of a seven-year-old boy's journey to make sense of the world as he grows up in the shadow of his mother's battle with suicidal depression.

The show is performed by Equity actor Dan Beckmann, who also serves as Spring's Artistic Director. "I love this show, and I think audiences will connect with it on a very personal level," says Beckmann. "I feel like we are currently living in a world at the height of its battle with - and understanding of - neurodivergence. I've never seen a piece of theatre approach the topic of depression with such a joyful tone, while also managing to strike so true."

A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. "Every Brilliant Thing" was chosen for the season with the hopes of touching our audiences on a deep level of all ages.

"This show deals with the topic of suicide," Beckmann continues. "But it does so in a way which opts not to dwell on the tragedy. It approaches the storytelling with an air of childlike earnesty and whimsy." In fact, the show was originally developed with British comedian Johnny Donahoe at the helm of the performances. "It upholds an amazing balance of honesty and reverence for hurt while still encouraging audiences to connect with one another, laugh together and heal together."

Every Brilliant Thing will be performed at the Mountcastle Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in downtown Winston-Salem on Friday, May 3rd at 7:30pm, Saturday, May 4th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm and Sunday, May 5th at 2:30pm. Tickets are $18 plus fees, and can be accessed on www.SpringTheatre.org.