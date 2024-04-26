Western Piedmont Symphony Gets Sporty At WE ARE THE CHAMPSIONS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Western Piedmont Symphony will present DISCOVERY FAMILY CONCERT: WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! on Sunday, April 28, at 3:00 p.m. (games and Activities in the lobby begin at 2:00 p.m.) at P.E. Monroe Auditorium in Hickory, NC. The WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! experience will feature local athletes, the Appalachian Roller Derby, mascot Joe Bear from Lenoir-Rhyne University, sports science games, and the music of champions. The concert emcee will be WHKY Radio's Hal Row.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, Western Piedmont Symphony, in partnership with the Catawba Science Center, will present musical adventures of live symphonic music and explore the inspiring and familiar music of sports and games, all in a one-hour fun, family-themed concert that will delight all ages. The afternoon begins at 2:00 p.m. with pre-concert activities in sports, science, and games one hour ahead of the concert, then the short, kid-friendly concert begins at 3:00 p.m. Be sure to wear your favorite team's jersey and gear!

"I am so excited to be bringing Discovery Concerts for families to the greater Hickory community!" exclaimed Maestro Matthew Troy. "I can say from personal experience that they are not only fun, action-packed, and engaging, but they are one of the best ways to introduce kids and families to the magic of symphonic music. Prior to the concert the lobby will be full of fun activities and then the concert will be full of championship fanfares and music."

Western Piedmont Symphony DISCOVERY FAMILY CONCERT: WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! is presented in partnership with Catawba Science Center and with generous support from Shurtape, the Hickory Community Relations Council, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, and the North Carolina Arts Council.

DISCOVERY FAMILY CONCERT: WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! tickets are $5 for children 12 and under, $10 for youth ages 13-17, and $14 for adults (less expensive than a night at the movies!) Purchase by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC, 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. The venue is P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus, 775 6th St NE, Hickory, NC, 28601. Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, based in Hickory. For 59 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of western North Carolina through high-quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances, and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Crossroads series, family-friendly Discovery concerts, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org.

