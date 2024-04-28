Western Piedmont Symphony to Present Bluegrass Band Hank, Pattie, and The Current This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will present CROSSROADS: HANK, PATTIE, AND THE CURRENT in concert on Thursday, May 2, at 7:30 PM at THE PREMIER in Hickory, NC. The concert features North Carolina's Bluegrass-Americana-Soulgrass juggernaut Hank, Pattie, and The Current with special guests, the WPS Maestro's Quartet. The May 2 CROSSRADS CONCERT SERIES finale is headed down the road to Hickory's new music + event space, THE PREMIER (109 11th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601).

Hard-hitting bluegrass pickers who moonlight as symphonic classical musicians, Hank, Pattie, and The Current, led by banjo player Hank Smith and fiddle player and vocalist Pattie Kinlaw with Billie Feather on guitar and Stevie Martinez on bass, take an innovative twist on traditional bluegrass music and mix it with a soulful brew flavored with classical, Motown, jazz, and pop influences. Many of their original songs include accompaniment by a string quartet, and on May 2, the band will be joined by Western Piedmont Symphony's Maestro's Quartet (RH Wohlman, violin; Angela Allen, violin; Matthew Troy, viola; and J. Alexandra Johnston, cello).

Western Piedmont Symphony's new CROSSROADS CONCERT SERIES (formerly the Chamber Classics Series) explores different genres of music in an intimate venue setting. "Hickory is situated at the true crossroads of our region, and the reimagined CROSSROADS CONCERT SERIES will showcase the diverse, rich musical traditions of our state and beyond," noted WPS music director Matthew Troy.

Western Piedmont Symphony CROSSROADS CONCERT SERIES is presented with generous support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional sponsorship for Hank, Pattie, and The Current is provided by Illuminatus Marketing.

CROSSROADS tickets are $28 for General Admission-seated and $20 for General Admission-standing. This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.; concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC, 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri. Concert venue THE PREMIER is located at 109 11th St NW, Hickory, NC, 28601. Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Western Piedmont Symphony's 2023-2024 season - MUSIC FOR YOU - concludes on Thursday, May 16, at P.E. Monroe Auditorium in Hickory with Masterworks: Landscapes, featuring two world premieres (Kachina, a concerto for orchestra and bassoon, by NC composer and bassoonist Amber Ferenz, and Appalachian Vistas, a work informed by the regional foothills landscape and Appalachian folk songs, by American composer Daniel Perrtu) and closes with the symphonic ode to the great American landscape, Ferde Grofé's Grand Canyon Suite (1931). For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2023-2024 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

About the Artists: Hank, Pattie, and The Current

Bluegrass ambassadors Hank Smith, banjo, and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw, violin, join forces with their original, energetic new Soulgrass band, Hank, Pattie, and The Current. Hank and Pattie take Bluegrass and infuse it with their own flair, drawing from a melting pot of styles including Classical and Motown, which adds up to an authentic and unique reflection of American music. While some of the music sounds old school and some sounds fresh and new, their overall musicianship, vocal harmonies, impassioned delivery, and innovative arrangements captivate all generations of music lovers. Hank and Pattie are backed by an all-star band (The Current) comprised of Carolina musicians Billie Feather on guitar and Stevie Martinez on bass and vocals.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, based in Hickory. For 59 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of western North Carolina through high-quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances, and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Crossroads series, family-friendly Discovery concerts, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X.

