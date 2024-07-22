Review: GRAMMY AND NAACP Award-Winning Saxophonist, Najee, at Knight Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Friday night and the mood is right for an extraordinary evening of jazz at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Knight Theater. And the mood-setter was none other than the Grammy and NAACP award-winning, multi- platinum jazz saxophonist Najee. Accompanied by a fantastic band, patrons experienced electrifying renditions from a compilation of Najee’s musical CDs to include Tokyo Blue, Center of the Heart, and his latest #1 Billboard chart topping CD entitled Savoir Faire, a Pan American fusion of sounds from Brazil and The United States that showcases an all-start lineup to include: Allison Williams, Frank McComb, Chris “Big Dog” Davis, Barry Eastmond, Robert Herbert, and Adam Hawley, among others.

Jazz enthusiasts swayed and danced to popular songs from some of our favorite musical artists such as Maxwell’s “Sumthin Sumthin” from Najee's Center of the Heart CD that featured a solo performance by keyboardist Christian Swan. Najee serenaded us with songs from his very first CD, Najee’s Theme, which included Can’t Hide Love, an original from one of my favorite R&B bands, Earth, Wind, and Fire and Sweet Love, a soulful tune made famous by the incomparable R&B diva, Anita Baker. Bass Guitarist Blair “Prince” Bryant shined in more ways than one (his glittery silver boots was a big fashion hit) as he was featured in Najee's toe-tapping hit Cruise Control from the same-titled CD.

Najee is a native of Jamaica Queens, New York. So, the night would not have been complete without the high-spirited dance tune, Jamaica Funk, by Tom Browne. A very special highlight of the evening for me was when Najee showcased two local talents. Joy Little effortlessly "blew us away" with her rendition of the late MICHAEL HENDERSON’s, Valentine Love. I have resided in Charlotte for fifteen years and have never heard of this melodious angel; however, I made it a point to find her on Instagram and requested to be a follower. And the other local talent was saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield, who toured with the late great Prince. Najee also toured with Prince, so to see this powerful reunion on stage was so exhilarating. I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge a legendary radio personality that was in the audience who I listened to for many years, especially when I resided in the DMV (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) area; shout-out to air personality, Marvin Ross.

In conclusion, I would like to quote my friend, Nina, who accompanied me this evening. She stated, “What a feel-good evening!” Yes, this was certainly a “feel-good” evening. It’s something about the sounds of the saxophone that “calms the storms” and makes one feel refreshed and full of joy. Thank you, Najee, for sharing your gifts of love and joy with us on this spectacular evening. I wish you the utmost success in all your endeavors. I extend you an open invitation to the “Queen City” anytime.

Comments