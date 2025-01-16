Review: HAMILTON at Belk Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"I'm Not Throwing Away My Shot...Again!" That was my mood as I anxiously anticipated the performance of the 11-time Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, at The Belk Theater in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks my third time seeing the magnificent masterpiece, and as the saying goes, “The Third Time Is A Charm.”

Hamilton is a one-of-a-kind creation where hip-hop and history unite in a harmonious relationship that’s nothing short of remarkable. Adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s incomparable book, music, and lyrics, and inspired by Ron Chernow’s biography Alexander Hamilton, this production takes audiences on a thrilling musical journey through the life and times of the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

This particular performance left an indelible mark on me. The dynamic energy, intricate choreography, and diverse cast elevated this historical story into a modern-day theatrical blockbuster. Every movement, song, costume, and performance were delivered with perfection. My friend, Nina, was captivated by A.D. Weaver’s portrayal of the first U. S. president, George Washington—his smooth, Barry White-esque baritone voice resonated as pure silk. Justin Matthew Sargent brought a belly-laughing comedy to the King George III character that had the entire audience roaring. Eliza Hamilton (Lauren Mariasoosay) had a passion and angelic voice that tugged at my heartstrings, and Jared Howelton’s grand entrance as Thomas Jefferson to “What’d I Miss?” was an electrifying moment that still has me grinning.

And then there was the man himself—Alexander Hamilton, brought to life by the charismatic Tyler Fauntleroy. His performance was nothing short of spectacular. I even had the incredible opportunity to interview him, making this experience all the more unforgettable.

An Exclusive Insight into Hamilton: A Conversation with Tyler Fauntleroy and Alexandrea Reynolds

During my most recent experience with Hamilton, I had the privilege of interviewing two extraordinary cast members: Tyler Fauntleroy, Alexander Hamilton, and Alexandrea Reynolds, a North Carolina native and accomplished performer. Their insights added even more depth to my admiration for this phenomenal production.

A Journey to Becoming Alexander Hamilton:

Tyler's Journey:

“In 2023, while touring with the Phillip Company, I expressed interest in understudying the roles of Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. Eventually, an opportunity arose to understudy Alexander Hamilton, and I stepped into that role. Before this, there was a long road of auditions and callbacks dating back to 2015. I’ve played almost every principal male role except George Washington and King George. In April 2024, I officially joined this touring company in the lead role of Alexander Hamilton”.

Lessons Learned From Touring:

When asked about the lessons learned from touring, Tyler reflected:



“I haven’t really stopped touring since I began with the Phillip Company in January 2023. Touring has taught me so much about myself—what I need, what I don’t need, and when I need to sit down and push myself to do the hard thing. There are aspects of life on the road that you can’t fully understand until you experience it firsthand.”

Hip-Hop Meets History:

Addressing how Hamilton presents Hip-Hop storyline to audiences who might be unfamiliar with the genre, Tyler shared:



“It’s beautiful to see Hip-Hop get the recognition it deserves, especially from audiences who wouldn’t typically engage with it. For the longest time, Hip-Hop was an art form that was undervalued. To use it as a vehicle for a Broadway show like Hamilton and see it respected for the athleticism, precision, and mental stamina it requires is incredible. It opens patrons’ eyes to its true potential.”

The Power of Representation:

On the topic of the diversity and inclusion aspect that is very evident in this production, Tyler noted:



“I love it! I often receive messages from patrons who express how inspiring it is to see someone on stage who looks like them. One person even pointed out, ‘You are Hamilton in someone’s mind.’ It’s a powerful reminder that we’re impacting people in ways we may never fully understand.”

The Touring Experience: Alexandrea Reynolds’ Perspective:

I also spoke with actor Alexandrea Reynolds, a Fayetteville, North Carolina native. Alexandrea, who has performed in three Broadway shows and three tours, highlighted the unique camaraderie of touring:



“The difference between touring and being on stage in Broadway is that you don’t disconnect from your castmates as quickly because you’re staying in hotels together and seeing each other every day. Even on our one day off, we might go shopping or exploring together. Finding time to preserve your mental health is crucial. You need to create space for yourself amidst the constant activity.”

Alexandrea also shared a personal milestone, revealing that she got married just days before the tour began. Congratulations to her on this joyous occasion!

Summary:

If you haven’t seen a performance of Hamilton yet, it’s an absolute must-see! From its groundbreaking blend of Hip-Hop and History to its stellar cast and profound themes of resilience and representation, Hamilton is a theatrical masterpiece that resonates on every level. It firmly holds its place among my top three musicals of all time.

Don’t throw away your shot—get tickets to Hamilton and prepare to be amazed!

Dancers From Hamilton National Tour

(Photo Courtesy: Joan Marcus)

For More Information About Tickets And Performances Of Hamilton At The Belk Theater, Running From January 7 To February 2, Visit www.Blumenthalarts.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Reader Reviews