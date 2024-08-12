Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you thought the Oscars were star-studded, then you would have loved the 2024 International Black Theatre Festival’s (IBTF) gala. Fashionably-dressed attendees (some honored celebrities) adorned in tuxedos, ball gowns, and African-cultural attire graced the Benton Convention Center, in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The ballroom was saturated in purple decorations, the color that symbolizes royalty, in honor of the founders, Larry Leon Hamlin and Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin. After a scrumptious dinner, the festivities kicked-off with melodious beats of African drums, the entrance of the traditional “person-on-stilts”, followed by exotic African dancers. This cultural rendition set the stage for the Parade of Stars that ushered in the honorees of this year’s award gala.

This year’s honorees were:

I love the IBTF gala because not only does it honor those who have made significant contributions in The Arts, but it also provides an informal and welcoming platform to mingle with the celebrities in attendance. The celebrities were friendly and gracious to provide photo ops with admiring fans like me. Throughout the week, celebrities walk around along side of other festival attendees, and some even participate in the stage readings and mainstage productions. I cannot stop singing the praises of the International Black Theatre Festival; it provides activities that the entire family can enjoy and many of the activities are free of charge. If you didn’t attend this year's festival, make it a point to add it on your calendar for 2026. You have plenty of time to plan. And while you’re at it, make sure to add the gala to your schedule as well. See you in two years. Have a "marvtastic" time.

Actor Robert Hooks

Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award

Actor Denise Nicholas

Living Legend Award

Lynda Blackmon-Lowery

Theatre Arts & Humanitarian Award

Actor Ted Lange

(The Love Boat)

IBTF Parade Of Stars

Actor Starletta DuPois

(Waiting To Exhale)

IBTF Parade Of Stars

Actor Keith Bolden (Alliance Theatre)

And Eileen Morris

(Ensemble Theatre - Houston, TX))

Actor Lisa Arrindell

(Madea's Family Reunion)

And Me (Vickie L. Evans)

Actor Angela Robinson

(Tyler Perry's

The Haves and the Have Nots)

And Me (Vickie l. Evans)

