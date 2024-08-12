News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA

At The Benton Convention Center

By: Aug. 12, 2024
Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
If you thought the Oscars were star-studded, then you would have loved the 2024 International Black Theatre Festival’s (IBTF) gala.  Fashionably-dressed attendees (some honored celebrities) adorned in tuxedos, ball gowns, and African-cultural attire graced the Benton Convention Center, in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.  The ballroom was saturated in purple decorations, the color that symbolizes royalty, in honor of the founders, Larry Leon Hamlin and Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin.  After a scrumptious dinner, the festivities kicked-off with melodious beats of African drums, the entrance of the traditional “person-on-stilts”, followed by exotic African dancers.  This cultural rendition set the stage for the Parade of Stars that ushered in the honorees of this year’s award gala. 

This year’s honorees were:

  1. Robert Hooks - Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award
     
  2. Mark Clayton Southers - Larry Leon Hamlin Producer Award
     
  3. Marcus Gardley - August Wilson Playwright Award
     
  4. A. Dean Irby - Lloyd Richards Director Award
     
  5. Larry Marshall - Living Legend Award
     
  6. Lizan Mitchell - Living Legend Award
     
  7. Denise Nicholas - Living Legend Award
     
  8. Count Stovall - Living Legend Award
     
  9. Mylette Nora - Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
     
  10. Jason Lynch - Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design
     
  11. Wynn P. Thomas - Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design
     
  12. Lisa Dawn Cave - Outstanding Achievement in Stage Management
     
  13. Teresa Eyring - Special Recognition Award
     
  14. Stanley Wayne Mathis - Special Recognition Award
     
  15. Lynda Blackmon Lowery - Theatre Arts & Humanitarian Award
     
  16. Alton Fitzgerald White - Special Recognition Award
     
  17. Crossroads Theatre Company - Theatre Longevity Award

I love the IBTF gala because not only does it honor those who have made significant contributions in The Arts, but it also provides an informal and welcoming platform to mingle with the celebrities in attendance.  The celebrities were friendly and gracious to provide photo ops with admiring fans like me.  Throughout the week, celebrities walk around along side of other festival attendees, and some even participate in the stage readings and mainstage productions.  I cannot stop singing the praises of the International Black Theatre Festival; it provides activities that the entire family can enjoy and many of the activities are free of charge.  If you didn’t attend this year's festival, make it a point to add it on your calendar for 2026.  You have plenty of time to plan.  And while you’re at it, make sure to add the gala to your schedule as well.  See you in two years.  Have a "marvtastic" time.

Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
Actor Robert Hooks
Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award
Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
Actor Denise Nicholas
Living Legend Award
Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
Lynda Blackmon-Lowery
Theatre Arts & Humanitarian Award
Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
Actor Ted Lange
(The Love Boat)
IBTF Parade Of Stars
Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
Actor Starletta DuPois
(Waiting To Exhale)
IBTF Parade Of Stars
Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
Actor Keith Bolden (Alliance Theatre)
And Eileen Morris
(Ensemble Theatre - Houston, TX))
Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
Actor Lisa Arrindell
(Madea's Family Reunion)
And Me (Vickie L. Evans)
Review: THE INTERNATIONAL BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL'S STAR-STUDDED GALA Image
Actor Angela Robinson
(Tyler Perry's
The Haves and the Have Nots)
And Me (Vickie l. Evans)


Videos