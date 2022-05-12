Nemesis Theatre Company Presents MIDSUMMER FOR HATERS, In Collaboration With The Magnetic Theatre

Nemesis Theatre Company and The Magnetic Theatre present the world premiere of Midsummer For Haters, an original adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, created and directed by Melon Wedick running June 3rd-18th, 2022.

Shakespeare's beloved classic comedy gets a new treatment by artists who can't stand the original: resulting in a kidnapped Amazon Queen, misled Mortals, sadistic Fairies, and Mechanicals gone ... stuffed? Will any of them survive four nights in the magic forest?

To make things even wilder and weirder, the cast is creating two versions of this show, which will run in rep, exploring sadistic Oberon vs compassionate Oberon; malicious Puck vs. innocent Puck; with an unexpected final surprise in both versions. The actors will not know which version they're presenting until the first scene of the play begins!

There are two versions of the cast for this show, listed below. If you're interested in seeing a particular actor in a specific role, please contact us at tickets@themagnetictheatre.org.

Cast A:

Helena - Christine Hellman

Hermia - Lauren Otis

Demetrius - Jon Stockdale

Lysander - Daniel Henry

Titania - Alexander McDonald

Oberon - Erin McCarson

Theseus - Molly Graves

Puck - Haven Volpe

Egeus / Bottom - Paul Vonasek

Hippolyta / Mechanicals - Katie Jones

Ensemble - Zak Hamrick, Christine Hellman, Molly Graves, Haven Volpe

Cast B:

Helena - Christine Hellman

Hermia - Molly Graves

Demetrius - Alexander McDonald

Lysander - Paul Vonasek

Titania - Lauren Otis

Oberon - Jon Stockdale

Puck - Haven Volpe

Egeus / Bottom - Erin McCarson

Theseus - Daniel Henry

Hippolyta / Mechanicals - Katie Jones

Ensemble - Zak Hamrick, Christine Hellman, Daniel Henry, Haven Volpe

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134503.

Located at 375 Depot St in the River Arts District, The Magnetic Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It has been a home for live performance in Asheville for over a decade, producing a MainStage Season of original works, a New Play Development Program and Magnetic U, a series of theatrical classes and workshops for adults. To learn more, please visit: www.themagnetictheatre.org.

Nemesis Theatre Company is dedicated to creating unconventional, urgent, and accessible productions of Shakespeare's work. For more information, see nemesistheatre.com.

CW (Content Warning): This show may contain strong language at times.