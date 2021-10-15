NUNSENSE JAMBOREE Returns To Hendersonville Community Theatre

The Little Sisters of Hoboken return to Hendersonville Community Theatre for another rib-tickling musical. HCT presents Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree from November 5-21. Tickets are $20-25 and are available online at HendersonvilleCommunityTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082.

In the sequel to Nunsense and Nuncrackers, Dan Goggin's endearing, eccentric nuns sing zesty tunes with a country-and-western twang. Sister Amnesia (a.k.a. Sister Mary Paul), having discovered her true identity and desire to be a country singer, finally records her debut country album, "I Could Have Gone to Nashville," and goes on tour to promote it. The show, filled with hysterical one-liners and infectious comic songs, is sinfully funny.

Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree's production team includes Sabrina Rock as director, the musical direction of Sandy and Richard Riccardi, and Dru Dykes as stage manager. WNC actors Carlee Baker, Leisa Foronda, Kim Nelson. Amanda Carnley and Ayrick Broin complete the cast.

"I'm really thankful for the cast and the crew's unwavering hard work and dedication," said Rock. "And I'm grateful to my friends and family for their continued love and support. Without them, a show during a pandemic would not be possible."

Rock, a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design, is an actor, comedian, director and singer. She was last seen at HCT as Monette in Always a Bridesmaid. Her credits include directing Fat Pig and appearing in Story Theatre, Oliver Twist, Carousel and Dead Man's Cell Phone.

Husband and wife team Richard and Sandy Ricchardi have co-music-directed over 25 shows. The Riccardi's also work as music instructors at Brevard College, Mars Hill University and the Music Academy of Asheville. They also have a robust online following for their comedy cabaret act.

Weaverville native Dru Dykes returns to HCT after a short break from the stage manager's chair. She recently appeared onstage in HCT's Always a Bridesmaidas Sedelia, the bossy wedding coordinator. Dykes has stage managed many shows throughout Western North Carolina.

Carlee Baker is making her HCT debut as Sister Amnesia. She has appeared in many shows including playing herself in two different productions of Godspell. Baker is a student of The Voice's CammWess.

Leisa Foronda is also making her debut at Hendersonville Community Theater playing Sister Wilhelm. Foronda recently moved from St. Petersburg, Florida, where she taught kindergarten and was active in local theatre.

Sister Robert Anne is played by Kim Nelson, a professional musician and former college professor and arts administrator, originally from Easton, Pennsylvania. Before relocating to WNC, Nelson worked professionally in New Jersey and Florida. Nelson's former credits include The Magic Fundoshi, Carousel, The Matchmaker, and Oliver.

As the dancing Sister Mary Leo, Amanda Carnley is also making her debut on the HCT stage. She also recently moved to Hendersonville from Florida. Her credits includeThe Glass Menagerie, Big River and The Tempest. Carnley is also an experienced ballet dancer.

The cast is completed by Ayrick Broin-Burris as Father Virgil. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree is Broin-Burris' first production with HCT. His previous credits include Mary Poppins, Cabaret and The Rocky Horror Show LIVE! He was previously the Technical Director for the North Bay Stage Company's showcase at the Leicester Square Theatre in London's West End and currently works as a development consultant and technical theater manager.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Community Theatre has provided an inviting and nurturing environment for live theatre, as well as high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas.

Hendersonville Community Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information contact us at 828-692-1082 or online at HendersonvilleCommunityTheatre.org.