MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is coming to Flat Rock Playhouse in September. Performances run September 5 - 28.

Whodunit? Detective Poirot is determined to find out in Agatha Christie's thrilling murder mystery. Passengers aboard the opulent Orient Express awake to frightful news: Overnight, the American business mogul among them was stabbed to death behind locked doors. Thankfully, debonair detective Hercule Poirot is on the train and on the case and suddenly every passenger becomes a suspect.

Tensions rise as Poirot searches for the killer lurking in their midst and who just may strike again. All aboard for a suspenseful evening that will keep you on the edge of your seat.