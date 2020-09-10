Gilbert Theater in Fayetteville Plans to Reopen October 2 With BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
The theater plans to present Barefoot in the Park, October 2 – October 18, 2020.
The Gilbert Theater in Fayetteville is planning to reopen on October 2 if the governor decides to move the state into Phase 3 of reopening, ABC 11 reports.
In Neil Simon's classic American comedy, two newlyweds deal with the conflicts created by new neighbors, in-laws, and being married in The Big Apple.
Rehearsals are currently underway, complete with masks and social distancing.
"I would like to put on the shows I picked in my first season as artistic director, and I hope to have live performances because I know people miss it and they miss doing it and seeing stuff live. There is only so much Netflix right," Artistic director Lawrence Carlisle said.
