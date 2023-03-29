Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flat Rock Playhouse Presents RING OF FIRE

Ring of Fire runs from April 21 - May 6.

Mar. 29, 2023  
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents RING OF FIRE

From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits including "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and, of course, "Ring of Fire." Performed by a multi-talented cast.

Director Ben Hope adds "Having spent many years working on various productions of Ring of Fire (this production will be my personal 10th!), The most extraordinary thing I keep finding about Mr. Cash is how unanimously loved he is, even now, 20 years since his death. No other project seems to attract such a varied and enthusiastic crowd as the music of Johnny Cash. I think it's because he wrote for the ordinary. His words and music are authentic and simple, and he speaks plainly about things we all connect with. He was fallible, with personal demons and shortcomings. He makes us feel like our own imperfections are normal and mundane, and he teaches us that there's beauty and hope, even in despair. I love Johnny Cash, and I know Flat Rock audiences are going to love Ring of Fire'."

Don't miss this inspiring story, all the great music, and an evening of iconic Johnny Cash!

Ring of Fire is presented by WHKP and Carolina Ace Hardware. Flat Rock Playhouse's 2023 Season is supported by Charlotte & Bob Otto, Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ as well as the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org

For a complete lineup with show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Ring of Fire runs from April 21 - May 6 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $52 to $72. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org




BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Blumenthal Performing Arts Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Blumenthal Performing Arts 2023-24 Season
Blumenthal Performing Arts announced the lineup for the 2023–2024 season, full of spectacular Broadway hits. See the full lineup and learn how to purchase tickets!
Nick Cave Comes to DPAC in September Photo
Nick Cave Comes to DPAC in September
Nick Cave has announced a North American solo tour for fall.  Performing songs from his extensive catalog, the rare coast-to-coast solo tour includes a stop in Durham, NC at DPAC on September 21, 2023. Cave will be accompanied by Colin Greenwood on bass guitar.
Charlotte Conservatory Theatre Extends POTUS To Cain Center For The Arts Photo
Charlotte Conservatory Theatre Extends POTUS To Cain Center For The Arts
Charlotte Conservatory Theatre (Witch), the Queen City's newest professional performing arts company, has announced that their second production, Selina Fillinger's recent Broadway smash POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, will extend its run to Cain Center for the Arts from April 26-29.
Asheville Musical Theatre Announces The Cast Of TICK, TICK...BOOM! Photo
Asheville Musical Theatre Announces The Cast Of TICK, TICK...BOOM!
Asheville Musical Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Jonothan Larson's Tick, Tick...BOOM!, their first professional production in 2023.

