Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; CPCC's JOSEPH Leads Best Musical!

Here are the current standings for Charlotte:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Chisholm - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 37%

Toi A. Reynolds Johnson - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 34%

Julie McConell - NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 17%

Lisa Blanton - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Davita Galloway - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 45%

Bob Croghan - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 41%

Emma Lee Kurts - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hickory Community Theatre 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tom Hollis - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 43%

Rod Oden - FUN HOME - Lee Street Theatre 35%

Angela Mills - NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 13%

Angela Mills - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

Dr. Corlis Hayes - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 42%

Robert Owens - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 19%

Andrea King - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Theatre Charlotte 15%

Paula Baldwin - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - CPCC 13%

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - CPCC 8%

Sylvia Schnople - EXIT LAUGHING - Davidson Community Players 3%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - Cpcc 44%

Quentin Talley - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 29%

Chris Timmons - BROADWAY BALL: AT HOME - Theatre Charlotte 19%

Allie Joseph - VIRTUAL VOCALS - 2021 8%

Sarah Rose - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 0

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC 72%

Ryan Maloney - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 21%

Nicole Kohr - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 6%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer O'Kelly - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 48%

JP Woodey - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 35%

Adam York - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 17%

Best Musical

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 45%

NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 21%

THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 19%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 15%

Best Performer In A Musical

Lindsey Schroeder - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 29%

Matthew Howie - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 20%

Trevor May - NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 18%

Jocelyn Cabaniss - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 17%

Jocelyn Cabaniss - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 10%

Trevor May - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 3%

Carol Anne Hartman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Play

Sharlata Marlin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 33%

Dennis Delamar - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - CPCC 22%

Dylan Moore - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 14%

Johnny Hohenstein - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Theatre Charlotte 13%

Jonavan Adams - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Duke Energy @ Spirit Square 9%

Jamie Brackett Hardin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 6%

Becca Worthington - THE GUYS - Davidson Community Players 4%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Crystal Huau - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 39%

Amy Fiebke - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 22%

Avery Rose Owens - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 22%

Raffaela Cicchetti - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 17%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Leslie Giles - PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre 37%

LeShea Nicole - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 31%

Sultan Omar El-Amin - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 18%

Mason Parker - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 14%

Best Play

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 61%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Theatre Charlotte 39%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 37%

WICKED - Blumenthal Performing Arts 27%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 15%

NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 15%

THE WEDDNG SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 7%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

James Duke - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 72%

Clay James - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hickory Community Theatre 28%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ismail Otu - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 69%

Benjamin Stickles - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 31%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

COME FROM AWAY CAST REUNION - Blumenthal Performing Arts 59%

BROADWAY BALL: AT HOME - Theatre Charlotte 31%

VIRTUAL VOCALS - 2021 8%

FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 2%

Best Streaming Play

PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre 57%

THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 43%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Howie - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 52%

Jacqueline Whiteside - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 22%

Mitchell Dudas - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 15%

Alex Joles - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lauren Wilson - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC 30%

David Jordan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 14%

Jonavan Adams - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 13%

Graham Williams - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Duke Energy @ Spirit Square 8%

Jermaine Gamble - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Duke Energy @ Spirit Square 7%

Toi A. Reynolds Johnson - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Duke Energy @ Spirit Square 7%

Alan Martin - THE GUYS - Davidson Community Players 6%

Kyle Stillwell - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 5%

Laverne Woods - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 5%

Tim Bradley - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Duke Energy @ Spirit Square 5%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Sara Ryan - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 44%

Caleb Jingo - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 31%

Mark Robinson - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

BLACK NATIVITY - BNS Productions 54%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Blumenthal Performing Arts 44%

FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 73%

OPEN - Three Bone Theatre 27%