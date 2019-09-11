Central Piedmont Theatre To Perform SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

Central Piedmont Theatre is pleased to perform "Shakespeare in Love" Sept. 27 - Oct. 6, on the renowned Halton Theater stage, located on the college's Central Campus.



How did Shakespeare become the Shakespeare we know today? In this exciting play by Lee Hall, adapted from the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, we get to witness a version of what might have been. Did Shakespeare have writer's block from time to time? Did he need a muse to write his famous tragedy "Romeo and Juliet?"



Lee Hall's version of this successful screenplay follows the same story of Shakespeare meeting and falling in love with an aristocratic woman named Viola De Lesseps who wishes she could be an actor, and transforms it for the stage, just as Shakespeare did with stories in his day. It is funny, clever, filled with references to Shakespeare's work, and a delight for theater goers of all ages.



Don't miss this opportunity to support local theatre; reserve your seat today!



WHEN: Sept. 27, 28, Oct. 3, 4 and 5; 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 and Oct. 6; 2:30 p.m.



WHERE: Dale F. Halton Theater, Central Campus, 1206 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte



Individual tickets are $22, $19 and a $10 ticket is available for children under 15 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets for all college and high school students with a valid ID are $5. (Plus applicable N.C. admission tax). Central Piedmont students may be admitted for free with a valid college I.D. Tickets may be purchased online at tix.cpcc.edu, at the Central Piedmont Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday or by calling 704.330.6534. Free parking is available in the Theater parking deck, accessible from 4th St. Connect to Central Piedmont Arts on Facebook at facebook.com/cpccarts<https://www.facebook.com/cpccarts>.





