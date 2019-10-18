Win a Trip to San Francisco and Spend Two Nights with DEAD AND COMPANY

For as little as a $10 donation, we'll upgrade you from scoring grilled cheeses on Shakedown Street to jamming out with the band on the side of the stage!

Join us for a three-night vacation and attend Dead & Company's two-night "Fun Run" concert series in San Francisco on December 30 & 31, 2019.

Prizeo is going to fly you and a guest out to San Francisco and put you up for three nights at a hotel in the City by the Bay. Spend your days exploring the Haight-Ashbury, lounging in the grass in Golden Gate Park and then rock out at night. You're going to watch a song from the side of the stage for each of the two nights of shows and chill in the Golden Road VIP area for free bites and a convenient cash bar (your first two beverages are on us).

All you have to do is make a donation of $10, or more, in support of the amazing work of REVERB and HeadCount, two organizations close to the Dead family. The more you donate, the more chances you'll have to win.

Click here to enter!





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You