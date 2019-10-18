Win a Backstage Tour and 2 House Seats to CHICAGO on Broadway

Enjoy a backstage tour and two house seats to Chicago on Broadway!

A true New York City institution, Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one showstopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. It's also no surprise that Chicago has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from São Paulo to South Africa. Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live onstage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.

Please note that the ACLU of Southern California is a 501(c)4 organization and not all purchases are tax deductible. Please check with your accountant.

Click here to bid!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Nov 04, 2019 to Nov 21, 2019

Dec 03, 2019 to Dec 19, 2019

Nov 04, 2019 to Nov 21, 2019 Dec 03, 2019 to Dec 19, 2019 Experience blackout dates: Valid for Tuesday evening, Thursday evening, Sunday matinee, and Sunday evening performances only.

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Ticket request must be made at least 3 business days prior to the performance you wish to attend (book early as seats fill fast).

Donor will NOT be able to honor requests sent within 3 business days of a performance.

You are NOT confirmed until you receive an email confirmation.

When picking up your tickets, you must present this voucher along with your photo ID.

Tickets may be picked up at the Ambassador Theatre (219 West 49th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue) on the day of the performances and at least ½ hour prior to curtain. Tickets may be released ½ hour prior to curtain.

Lot #1859612





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You