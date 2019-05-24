Win Lunch with Anna Wintour And A Vogue Editor at the NYC Office
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you and a guest to spend the afternoon at the Vogue office in New York City and join Anna Wintour and a Vogue editor for lunch.
Plus, take home a signed Vogue coffee table book and handbag from Anna's personal collection.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to meet one of the most important and influential figures in the fashion world-Vogue's Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour.
Dates
- Experience expires on Jun 04, 2020.
Additional Lot
Details
- Valid for 2 people.
- Duration: 1 hour
- The winner may take a photo.
- A meal is part of the event.
- The meal cost is included.
- This experience must be scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date.
Pride Live accelerates awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community and is the founder of the upcoming Stonewall Day