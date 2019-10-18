Win 2 Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway, Plus Meet Bubba Weiler
Bid to win 2 tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part I and II on Broadway! After the performance, you will meet the co-star, Bubba Weiler, who plays Scorpius Malfoy!
Dates
- Experience occurs from Oct 10, 2019 to Feb 23, 2020.
- Experience blackout dates: Not valid Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Saturday.
Additional Lot Details
- At least 1 participant must be 18 years of age or older.
- Valid for 2 people.
- Duration: 5 hours total (Each of the 2 parts is approximately 2 1/2 hours).
- This is a private meet and greet.
- Length of meet and greet: 15-30 minutes.
- The winner may take a photo.
- The winner can take something small to be signed.
- Tickets must be used on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
- Winner should book as early as possible.
Lot #1904600