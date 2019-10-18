Win 2 Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway, Plus Meet Bubba Weiler

Bid to win 2 tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part I and II on Broadway! After the performance, you will meet the co-star, Bubba Weiler, who plays Scorpius Malfoy!

Click here to bid!

Dates

Experience occurs from Oct 10, 2019 to Feb 23, 2020.

Experience blackout dates: Not valid Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Saturday.

Additional Lot Details

At least 1 participant must be 18 years of age or older.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 5 hours total (Each of the 2 parts is approximately 2 1/2 hours).

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: 15-30 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Tickets must be used on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Winner should book as early as possible.

Lot #1904600





