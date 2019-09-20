Meet Otis Williams With 2 VIP Tickets To The Temptations & The Four Tops, Plus 2 Tickets to AIN'T TOO PROUD
It won't be "Just [your] imagination" when you have the full VIP experience with The Temptations.
First, you and a guest will see Broadway's newest "Superstar," Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Telling the true story of The Temptations' journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ain't Too Proud has audiences on "Cloud Nine". Remember the show forever with a poster signed by the cast.
After learning all about the history of The Temptations from Ain't Too Proud, you and a guest will head to New Jersey Performing Arts Center to see The Temptations and The Four Tops live in concert on October 12. Afterwards, head backstage to meet and take a photo with the legendary founding member of The Temptations, Otis "Big Daddy" Williams. Winner of four Grammy Awards, Williams is renowned for his incredible baritone voice.
Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Otis Williams after his concert and see Broadway's Ain't Too Proud. It is sure to be a "heavenly" experience.
Dates
- Concert occurs on Oct 12, 2019.
- Broadway show will occur within the following date range(s):
Oct 05, 2019 to Oct 11, 2019
Additional Lot
Details
- Valid for 2 people.
- This is a private meet and greet with Otis Williams.
- Length of meet and greet: 5 minutes.
- The winner may take a photo.
- The winner can take something small to be signed.
- The Temptations and The Four Tops concert will take place on October 12 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ.
- Aint Too Proud on Broadway will take place between October 5-October 11, 2019 at The Imperial Theatre in New York, NY.
Lot #1836811