Meet Otis Williams With 2 VIP Tickets To The Temptations & The Four Tops, Plus 2 Tickets to AIN'T TOO PROUD

It won't be "Just [your] imagination" when you have the full VIP experience with The Temptations.

First, you and a guest will see Broadway's newest "Superstar," Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Telling the true story of The Temptations' journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ain't Too Proud has audiences on "Cloud Nine". Remember the show forever with a poster signed by the cast.

After learning all about the history of The Temptations from Ain't Too Proud, you and a guest will head to New Jersey Performing Arts Center to see The Temptations and The Four Tops live in concert on October 12. Afterwards, head backstage to meet and take a photo with the legendary founding member of The Temptations, Otis "Big Daddy" Williams. Winner of four Grammy Awards, Williams is renowned for his incredible baritone voice.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Otis Williams after his concert and see Broadway's Ain't Too Proud. It is sure to be a "heavenly" experience.

Dates

Concert occurs on Oct 12, 2019.

Broadway show will occur within the following date range(s):

Oct 05, 2019 to Oct 11, 2019

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet with Otis Williams.

Length of meet and greet: 5 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

The Temptations and The Four Tops concert will take place on October 12 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ.

Aint Too Proud on Broadway will take place between October 5-October 11, 2019 at The Imperial Theatre in New York, NY.

