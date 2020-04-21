House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation Holds Auction To Benefit Auction on Charitybuzz

House of Blues Music Forward Foundation is holding an auction on Charitybuzz to benefit its programs that offer access and opportunity to young people aspiring to be in the music industry.

The auction, running from April 21- May 7, features guitars signed by Tom Morello, Tanya Tucker, the Ringo Starr Band and Chris Isaak.

It also includes a custom Washburn electric guitar, model CT4 signed by Aretha Franklin, Simon LeBon, Nick Rhodes, and Wynonna Judd. The guitar features one-of-a-kind artwork modeled on the House of Blues "God Wall Images," which are religious symbols that represent many of the world's principal religions.

Music Forward Foundation transforms lives, inspires careers, and champions a more inclusive music industry. Focusing on young people ages 12-22 in under-resourced communities, Music Forward sets the stage for success by providing workshops and showcases to inspire the next generation of music industry leaders and innovators.

More information can be found at https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/HouseofBluesMusicForwardFoundation and https://hobmusicforward.org/





