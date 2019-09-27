Bid To Win Two Orchestra Tickets To HAMILTON On Broadway Next Month

You and guest will enjoy orchestra tickets (Orch N 10,12) to a performance of Hamilton on Broadway on October 6th.

From bastard orphan to Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, a loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal, to the Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy. George Washington, Eliza Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Hamilton's lifelong friend/foil Aaron Burr all make their mark in this astonishing new musical exploration of a political mastermind.

Dates

  • Experience occurs on Oct 06, 2019.

Additional Lot
Details

  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Approximate duration: 2.5 hours.
  • Does not include a meet & greet.


