Bid To Win Dinner & 2 VIP Tickets to OKLAHOMA! On Broadway

Enjoy dinner at New York City landmark Chez Josephine, along with VIP house seats to Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! on Broadway. Afterwards, you will be invited on stage to meet and take a photo with members of the cast.

A Broadway tradition since 1986, Chez Josephine is a tribute to legendary Josephine Baker, with live music, a tantalizing menu and theatrical panache - a bubbly return to the joie-de-vivre of Paris of the 1920s.

Seventy five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century. "The bright golden haze on the meadow has never looked so ominous, or so theatrically exhilarating" raves New York Magazine. In a provocative new staging, this Oklahoma! allows this classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light. Funny and sexy, visceral and terrifying, "this is the Oklahoma! that was there all along." (New York Magazine)

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Oct 25, 2019 to Sep 30, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least 21.

Valid for 2 people.

Length of meet and greet: a few minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The meal cost is included ($100 voucher).

Alcoholic beverages are included.

Gratuity is not included.

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

About

the Charity

The Tibet Fund

The Tibet Fund's mission is to preserve the distinct cultural and national identity of the Tibetan people.

