Bid Now on 2 VIP Tickets to NYC Ballet for George Balanchine's The Nutcracker on December and a Behind the Scenes Tour

Enjoy 2 VIP tickets to New York City Ballet for George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at 1pm on either December 8, 15 or 22 in New York City!

Embrace the magic of one of the holiday season's most cherished productions with the New York City Ballet's performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Get an up-close view of beloved characters such as Marie, the Sugarplum Fairy, Uncle Drosselmeyer, and the Nutcracker himself from a VIP vantage point in the orchestra section. Then, take your family's love of the classic ballet to the next level by heading behind the curtain to meet some of the dancers on a backstage tour. Plus, you'll get to take home an autographed Playbill to remember this special holiday event.

Click here to bid!

Dates

Experience occurs:

Dec 08, 2019

Dec 15, 2019

Dec 22, 2019

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Sunday performances at 1pm.

Lot #1910944





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You