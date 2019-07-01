Bid Now To Train & Perform a Stunt with Dolph Lundgren in His Next Movie

"You know what makes an action star? Training! So strap on your workout gear and get ready for your closeup, because you could join me on the set of my next movie!

I'll fly you and a guest out and put you up in a hotel. Then you'll meet me on the set where we'll spend a day training and learning stunts. We'll grab dinner, you'll get your beauty rest, and you'll perform a stunt in the movie the next day!

To enter to win, just donate a minimum of $10 to Mentor Foundation USA, an amazing organization that empowers youth and prevents substance abuse. If you want to give more, you'll earn more chances to win and some cool rewards.

I look forward to meeting one of you on the set! Now drop and give me 20!"

-Dolph

Mentor Foundation USA works with innovative, evidence-based intervention approaches to prevent and reduce youth substance use and promote health and wellbeing. Mentor International, together with Mentor Foundation USA and the other Mentor organizations around the world, is the leading international not-for-profit network empowering youth and preventing substance abuse. Our vision is a world where children and young people are empowered to make healthy decisions and live drug-free.

H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden established Mentor International in 1994 in collaboration with The World Health Organization. Since then, the organization has grown to provide support to youth in over 80 countries reaching more than 6 million children. Mentor is now represented in the USA, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the UK, Denmark, and has regional offices in Lebanon serving 22 Arab countries.





