VIDEO: First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! at Shawnee Playhouse

Hello, Dolly! began performances on June 25th at the Shawnee Playhouse. The production runs through July 11.

Check out all new production footage below!

Made most popular by the 1964 original Broadway production starring Carol Channing and the 1969 Academy Award nominee for Best Picture starring Barbra Streisand, This Golden Age Musical follows the story of Dolly Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, New York in order to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

The cast includes:

Sarah McCarroll as Dolly Gallagher Levi

Rob Howell as Horace Vandergelder

Joey Ambrosia as Cornelius Hackl

Jack Ligenza as Barnaby Tucker

Kristen Long as Irene Molloy

Mackenzie Maula as Minnie Fay

Michael Guerriere as Ambrose Kemper

Johanna Gelbs as Ermengarde

Kerri-Leigh Taylor as Ernestina Money

Ensemble: Arwen Cameron, Hannah Danielowski, Henry Grimm, Anthony Guerra, Addyson Hamilton, Riley Henderson, Paige Horvath, and Ben Rickards.

Learn more at https://www.shawneeplayhouse.org/.