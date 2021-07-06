VIDEO: First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! at Shawnee Playhouse
The production runs through July 11.
Hello, Dolly! began performances on June 25th at the Shawnee Playhouse. The production runs through July 11.
Check out all new production footage below!
Made most popular by the 1964 original Broadway production starring Carol Channing and the 1969 Academy Award nominee for Best Picture starring Barbra Streisand, This Golden Age Musical follows the story of Dolly Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, New York in order to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.
The cast includes:
- Sarah McCarroll as Dolly Gallagher Levi
- Rob Howell as Horace Vandergelder
- Joey Ambrosia as Cornelius Hackl
- Jack Ligenza as Barnaby Tucker
- Kristen Long as Irene Molloy
- Mackenzie Maula as Minnie Fay
- Michael Guerriere as Ambrose Kemper
- Johanna Gelbs as Ermengarde
- Kerri-Leigh Taylor as Ernestina Money
Ensemble: Arwen Cameron, Hannah Danielowski, Henry Grimm, Anthony Guerra, Addyson Hamilton, Riley Henderson, Paige Horvath, and Ben Rickards.
Learn more at https://www.shawneeplayhouse.org/.