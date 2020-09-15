The Pharmacy Theatre Presents StarKid Productions' James Tolbert In Online Masterclass

Join a one hour online masterclass on October 17 focusing on commanding the stage (acting).

Join a one hour online masterclass on October 17th, 2020 at 12pm EST with James Tolbert focusing on commanding the stage (acting).

James is a Los Angeles-based actor, singer, dancer, and writer. A graduate of the University of Michigan's BFA Musical Theatre program, James has been in the 2nd Las Vegas residency of Mamma Mia as Eddie and also understudied the role of Sky on the subsequent first cruise ship production of the show for Royal Caribbean. He was also in the Ensemble of the Broadway National Tour of Mary Poppins and several regional productions of Footloose as the Dance Captain. Additionally, James has performed as Simba in adapted productions of the Lion King for Disneyland in both Hong Kong and Anaheim, California. Most recently, James appeared as "Neal 0" in the Quibi show, "Royalties," helmed by Darren Criss and Matt and Nick Lang.

James has also spent significant time as a choreographer, creating the movement for four Team Starkid shows: A Very Potter Sequel, Twisted, The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, and Black Friday.

Tickets are available now but limited.

Observer: $10

Theatre Professional: $5

Students: $0

Please make sure you enter a valid email when you purchase, you will receive the link to the Masterclass to that email.

Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You