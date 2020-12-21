The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Podcast Production Of HAMLETMACHINE

The Pharmacy Theatre is producing a podcast production of Heiner Mueller's Hamletmachine with 45 minutes of originally composed musical will be streaming throughout the month of January anywhere you listen to your podcasts. The play is constituted of scenes. The whole text is roughly nine pages long. The script itself is extremely dense and open to interpretation; recurring themes include feminism and the ecology movement..

Under the direction of Austin Shay, with music composition by Alexander Owens, Hamletmachine consists of two actors who showcase both Hamlet and his inner monologue.

The Pharmacy Theatre is providing this podcast production free of charge. If you would like to make a donation, they would be thankful but it is not necessary.

To make a donation please visit: https://the-pharmacy-theatre.square.site/