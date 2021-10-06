The Belmont Conjures up Laughs for Halloween with BLITHE SPIRIT

Theatre is back, LIVE, at The Belmont, with the hilarious comedy BLITHE SPIRIT that will run October 22-24 & 28-31 in the Grumbacher Studio. Friday, Saturday and the second Thursday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m. Join the extraordinary cast as they conjure up laughs and a few spirits along the way, just in time for Halloween! Go to www.thebelmont.org for tickets or call 717-854-5715.

Noel Coward's hilarious comedy features novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting "happy medium," one Madame Arcati. BLITHE SPIRIT is directed by Joel Persing. Charles Condomine is portrayed by Paul Lajkowicz, Laura Scott-Wise materializes the haunting role of Elvira, Sheryl Rade conjures up the role of Madame Arcati, Priscilla Jarrell plays the role of the maid, Edith. Georgia Reardon plays Charles' current wife, Ruth Condomine. Rodney King plays the role of Dr. George Bradman and Claudia Shanaman plays the role of Violet Bradman.

The Belmont Theatre has been busy preparing for the season by installing safety precautions such as touchless soap dispensers and a bi-polar ionization system, the latest technology for airborne virus mitigation, that will eliminate any contaminants in the air throughout the building. Patrons are required to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Group sales are available. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.