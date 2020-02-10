THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Hershey Theatre

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Hershey, Pa. for a limited engagement August 11-16 at Hershey Theatre. Single tickets will go on sale on February 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at Hershey Theatre Box Office and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The show also features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BookofMormonTheMusical.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this show. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, February 14. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Hershey Theatre Box Office where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.





