Sight and Sound Theatre Group Will Present QUEEN ESTHER

Sight and Sounds Theatre Group will present Queen Esther for a live pay-per-view audience on September 4. Small live audiences will also be able to see the show starting July 30.

Set in the opulent yet perilous Persian Empire, QUEEN ESTHER is a captivating tale of beauty and bravery. Esther's ordinary life changed forever when she was taken through the palace doors, entering a new world of royalty and risk. With a crown on her head and a secret in her heart, can she find the courage to trust in God's plan and believe that she was made for such a time as this?

Experience one of the most riveting Bible stories of the Old Testament as it comes to life with magnificent sets, special effects, and live animals in this brand-new, original stage production!

Learn more at https://www.sight-sound.com/shows/lancaster/queen-esther/2020.

