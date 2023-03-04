Sankofa African American Theatre Company to Present ANNE & EMMETT This Month

Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Open Stage, will bring to Central PA, ANNE & EMMETT written Janet Langheart Cohen and directed by Open Stage Artistic Director, Stuart Landon. This production runs March 17 to 26, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM, located at Open Stage's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre, 25 N Court St., Harrisburg, PA. Admission prices are $30 for General Admission and $18 for Student Admission. Please visit sankofatheatrehbg.com for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717)232-6736.

ANNE & EMMETT by Janet Langheart Cohen opens with the two teenagers meeting in Memory, a place that isolates them from the cruelty they experienced during their lives. Anne Frank and Emmett Till, both victims of racial intolerance and hatred, connect in an imaginary beyond-the-grave encounter, drawing startling similarities between their harrowing experiences at the hands of societies that couldn't protect them.

Sankofa African American Theatre Company exists to engage and enrich the Harrisburg region around the African American perspective on relevant issues through thought-provoking theatre that reflects artistic excellence. For tickets to ANNE & EMMETT, visit sankofatheatrehbg.com.

Open Stage, the capital's oldest professional regional theatre, is in its 36th Season, presenting plays that appeal to audiences who enjoy challenges beyond mainstream theatre offerings. The theatre holds a deep commitment to artistic freedom. There is a living/active relationship between the artist and the audience. Plays selected treat transcendent issues, asking the most important questions, but offering no pat answers. Open Stage has made a commitment to supporting the cultural education of the community, building informed theatre audiences and artists. Open Stage produces high quality regional professional theatre, employing artists who are committed to theatre as a life's work.