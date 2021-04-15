SEX AND THE CITY Author Candace Bushnell's Solo Show to Have World Premiere at Bucks County Playhouse

Candace Bushnell, the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author and creator of SEX AND THE CITY, will bring her saucy humor and spot-on insights into life, love and relationships to New Hope with her all-new, one-woman show IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of Sex and the City and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell has a lot to say about sex, feminism, fashion, Cosmopolitans, Manolos, girlfriends, men and New York City!

The show will make its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA from June 22 to July 19, 2021. This will be the eighth world-premiere at Bucks County Playhouse since 2012. The show will be directed by BCP Artistic Associate and Broadway's Lorin Latarro.

Get more information at https://bcptheater.org/.