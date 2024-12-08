Review: THE NUTCRACKER REIMAGINED at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone, Christmas has begun with their holiday show for the 2024 season. “The Nutcracker Reimagined” is onstage from December 6th to 14th. “The Nutcracker Reimagined” was written and directed by Diane Crews, and it is an adaptation of “The Nutcracker and the King Mouse,” which was written by the German author, E.T.A Hoffman, in 1816.

While researching “The Nutcracker”, I learned that the Nutcracker people are most familiar with is the 1892 two-act ballet based on the short story, “The Nutcracker,” by Alexandre Dumas in 1844, which is also an adaptation of “The Nutcracker and the King Mouse”. In Diane Crews’ version, “The Nutcracker Reimagined” begins with a stressed young playwright, Deena Jesop (Sophia DiMercurio), as she works on creating a play that is set in early 90’s at a group home for children. She banters with E.T.A. Hoffman (Doug Walters) as she tries to rework her play around bringing the Nutcracker to the modern age.

Deena and E.T.A Hoffman bounce ideas back and forth as the play takes shape. It was a nice contrast of young and old with well-timed sarcasm from DiMercurio against Walter’s stiff historical portrayal of a character from 1816. I really enjoyed the play within a play aspect of the show. The children at the group home work together to bring a heartwarming holiday presentation that will leave you singing and ready for the season.

The cast includes Sofia DiMercurio (Deena Jesop – Playwright), Doug Walters (ETA Hoffman - Mentor), Shanell Nelson (Maria), Paisley Vonstein (Patty), Kylie Tauzin (Karen), Elsie Torres (Ellie), Quinnlyn Walters (Willow), Makayla Brookens (Molly), Savannah Derocher (Susan), Opal Lehigh (Linda), Sofia Dalton (Sadie), Hope Lowry (Helen), Danielle Collison (Darla), Sam Marion (Mindy), Braelyn Angell (Betty), Alessandra Silimperi (Amy), Susan Bradfield (Head Mistress – Sylvia), Heather Ashkenes (Miss Alice Norton), Robert Desroches (Richie), Jude Michael (Jacob), Taegan King (Timmy), Dorian Ashkenes (Donald), Mark Tauzin (Mr. Ralph Jamison), Harold Frazier (Godfather), and Karen Leclaire (Miss Lawrence)

“The Nutcracker Reimagined” is a wonderful holiday treat for the whole family. It is about 90 minutes long with an intermission to get hot chocolate. Check out the link below for tickets or more information.

