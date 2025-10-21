Review: FIELD OF SCREAMS Is Nightmare Fuel in the Best Possible Way

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The traffic builds, the exits are backed up, and the excitement begins from miles away. As we pulled into the parking lot, a laser light show filled the sky, the scent of freshly baked pretzels filled the air, and the silhouette of undeniably haunted houses cut into the sky, complete with the sounds of terrified screams billowing up around them. Needless to say, everything builds the expectation—and Field of Screams does not disappoint. Everything is bigger, better, and instantly scarier than I had expected (thank you, horrifying buff chainsaw-wielding maniac who looks a little too much like a statue).

The details are staggering—the three-dimensional iron fences depicting the history and horrors of the park, stunning animatronics throughout, and breathtaking exteriors. The park's four attractions are built around a central entertainment area filled with food, five-minute escape rooms of increasing difficulty (no, we did not escape the killer who trapped us in the shed—and that was the easy one), axe throwing, carnival games, and a souvenir shop that will make you want everything. Seriously. Every item was the perfect mix of macabre and amazing. We left with a set of four skulls and my nephew got one of their amazingly detailed goblets. That being said, I am having some deep regret at not leaving with the bone-embellished hourglass. Oh well, guess I'll have to go back!

The first attraction we hit was the Haunted Hayride. I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting much given the status quo for most attractions is wait in a long line and enjoy three minutes of thrills. Well, color me surprised. We were loaded onto a long carriage (filled with hay, of course) and embarked on what would be thirty minutes—yes, thirty minutes—of thrills and yes, many, many screams.

The hayride goes through a dark cornfield and stops in one horrifying enclosure after the next. Now, "stops" is a generous way to put it—you are locked in with any and every sort of nightmare. Whatever your fear, it's in one of those enclosures and they hit several of mine. Think of it like a nightmare version of "It's a Small World." One member of our party was a screamer, so I'm sure you can imagine what ensued. Everyone (including our party) left the ride thrilled. And that little tunnel you need to get through at the end? No spoilers—but it's reality-bending. This hayride raises the bar.

Next up was the Nocturnal Wasteland, a trail walk that cleverly twists through the park and around the hayride. Something terrifying lurks in every corner. A few minutes in and you can't tell what's a prop and what's a person. Again, this part of the experience was about 25 minutes—that alone is far longer than any other haunted attraction I've ever attended.

It deserves mention that the actors give their all, and they must have the bodies of Olympians for all the energy they expend trying to make sure everyone has a great time.

After that, we stepped into the Den of Darkness, which is—you guessed it—terrifying. If you thought they ran out of ways to scare you in the first hour, you were sadly mistaken. In this twisted maze of horrors there was only one way out and that is to go through. I went through most of the attraction with my scarf covering three-quarters of my face so only my eyes were visible. That didn't protect me. Nightmare fuel to the max.

Last on our journey was the Frightmare Asylum—and it was exactly that. It's epic. And the bathroom section of the house? Yeah... they went there. The place is unexpected and awesome, truly.

We arrived at about 8:15 and we left close to midnight. And there was still more to do. Everywhere you look, there's something new and there's really something for everyone. There are fire-twirling contortionists, wandering scare actors, carnival games, bands, DJs, and the new Chainsaw Bar for the over-21 crowd.

With top-tier visual effects, sound effects, makeup, hydraulics, special effects, construction and design—Field of Screams redefines the haunted attraction, bringing it to levels that equal and surpass Disney and Universal. The actors are awesome, having just as much fun as the visitors. And to that actress with the feather duster—you nearly killed me. Well played.

I am a scare aficionado and Field of Screams is unlike anything I've ever seen. It's part Mad Max, part 28 Days Later, part Texas Chainsaw Massacre, part [insert the name of any horror movie, phobia, or night terror you've had]. It's a perfect storm of every piece of nightmare fuel you can imagine.

Not in the area? Make a night of it—or better, make a weekend of it. Lancaster is beautiful and after you get all your thrills, there is still so much to do in the area from the iconic Green Dragon Market and the American Music Theatre to the Fulton Theatre (which a plethora of Broadway talent is very familiar with) and it’s only an hour from Gettysburg.

One of the most amazing things about Field of Screams is the story behind it. Two brothers, Gene and Jim Schopf, both teachers, had a dream to scare people. And with the blessing of their family (and of course the parental fear—you're giving up benefits and a pension?) and a chunk of the family farm, they launched a haunted hayride. Thirty-three years later, they have built what I will call, hands down, the best haunted attraction I have ever been to.

It goes to show that with a dream, heart, and a whole lot of hard work you can turn any fantasy into reality—even one that involves roving bands of clowns, maniacs, werewolves, freaks, and chainsaw-wielding lunatics. I have to say, Jim, Christine, and all the other team members I was able to meet or chat with are among the nicest people I've ever encountered at a themed attraction. The place is packed and they greet everyone with kindness and a smile. The Field of Screams team loves what they do—and it shows in the beautiful park and the joy of the thousands and thousands who visit every year.

If you're in PA—go. Seriously. If you're a few hours away, grab your scaredy cat pals and make a weekend of it. Can't get away now? Well, have no fear, they have year-round events. It's worth the drive.

There is a reason Field of Screams has been consistently ranked among the best (and often number one) by USA Today, The Travel Channel, TIME Magazine, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Popular Mechanics, and even Oprah Magazine. And now, from BroadwayWorld: This is hands down the BEST haunted attraction I have ever seen—and I've seen a lot!

Field of Screams is located at 191 College Avenue, Mountville, PA. Tickets range from $40-$60 depending on the date. VIP upgrades available. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...