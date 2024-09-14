Review: DEAD TO THE LAST DROP at Hanover Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The hilarious interactive murder mystery Dead to the Last Drop by Ken Jones premiered in 1995 in Ohio. Taking place at the Café Caffeine, the play introduces the audience to the owner of the café, Ariel; her ex-step-daughter, Miranda; her employees, Tully and Clarice; and two of their customers, Dr. Bill Killdare and Robert Ludzeski. Each of these characters has secrets that come to life after the murder of Miranda, and audiences have the opportunity to interrogate the suspects and, in the end, the audience gets to make an accusation. Their choices lead to one of four different possible endings. If interactive theatre seems scary to you, don’t worry—no one is called up on stage, no one has to speak—all participation is voluntary. Join the team at Hanover Little Theatre, under the direction of Shane Miller, for Dead to the Last Drop on stage through September 22nd.

The set, lighting, sound, and costume design create just the right atmosphere. The set (designed by Shane Miller and constructed/painted by Mathew Barninger, Jonathan Carbaugh, Carmela Champ, Billy Ferrell, Wendee Lewis, Shane Miller, Greg Trax, and Chad Zepp) transports the audience to a cozy coffee shop, filled with warm colors and books. The lighting (designed by Bob McCleary) heightens the mood of each scene. The coffee machine sound effects are brilliant, and the music is carefully selected to suit the scene (sound design by Jonathan Carbaugh). The theatre shows off their new microphones with this first production of the season and, while the volume was too loud at first (and during some of the chaotic scenes in the show), they will certainly work out the kinks and figure out the best levels for the space with each performance. The costumes are one of this reviewer’s favorite design elements of the production, as they match the personalities of their characters beautifully.

The cast features Faith Brown as Miranda De Vere, Wendee Lewis as Ariel Ford, Christina Munn as Clarice, Billy Ferrell as Dr. Bill Killdare, Mat Barninger as Tully, and Mario Casciotta as Robert Ludzeski. Brown gives a very believable performance as the vivacious, self-centered, spoiled Miranda. She has great stage presence that lends itself well to the role. The audience can easily see why each of the characters would be inclined to murder her. Lewis’s portrayal of Ariel Ford emphasizes her business-oriented, practical side, which hides her true feelings about her ex-husband, her ex-step-daughter, and Dr. Bill Killdare. Munn’s sarcastic Clarice is brilliantly played with dry wit and a wry expression. Her interactions with the other characters are where she really shines, demonstrating with subtle changes to her vocal tone and expressions what her character’s relationship is with each of the other people in the café.

Ferrell plays Doctor Killdare with the perfect level of self-righteous pomposity and academic bluster. His expressions, movements, and voice are perfectly crafted to bring this character to life, and as the story progresses, he uses those skills to emphasize Killdare’s nervousness as his true motives become clear. Barninger is the master of sass as the waiter Tully. From his line delivery to his physical comedy (including a hilarious hula and spectacular work with a decorative fan), Barninger creates a character that is an audience favorite. Casciotta pulls the whole play together as Robert Ludzeski. This reviewer can’t say too much about his character without giving away key parts of the play, but Casciotta’s performance is beautifully smooth and subtle, and he skillfully guides the improvisational scenes to keep the action moving.

Dead to the Last Drop is a unique and entertaining play, and the team at Hanover Little Theatre pulls it off wonderfully, giving the audience something to talk about long after the play ends. With four different possible endings, audiences are encouraged to see the show more than once! Put on your detective hat and join the cast and crew at Café Caffeine to find out who the murderer is.

Visit hanoverlittletheatre.com for more information and to get your tickets.

