Review: CLUE at The Belmont Theatre

Get ready to laugh out loud! Clue, the latest offering from The Belmonte Theatre in York, PA, is always a hilarious hit, and this production is no exception. With a witty and ridiculous script that keeps audiences guessing, the talented cast elevates the already comedic material into a riotous evening of theater.

From the moment the curtain rises, it’s clear that the ensemble cast is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience. Craig Copas returns to the stage as the charismatic Wadsworth (or is he), and his performance is nothing short of spectacular. His comedic genius, reminiscent of the late Robin Williams, captivates the audience, infusing the show with an energy that persists throughout the evening. Copas's timing is impeccable, ensuring that every punchline lands with maximum impact.

Tatiana Dalton shines as Miss Peacock, bringing a quirky personality and an arsenal of brilliant physical comedy to the role. Her clever use of props adds layers to her performance, making every scene she graces a delight to watch. Equally impressive is Aaron Dalton as Colonel Mustard, who strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and buffoonery, providing moments of genuine hilarity.

The ensemble continues to impress with Calvin Emery’s portrayal of Professor Plum, Masen Senft’s Mr. Green, Mindy Holtzer’s Mrs. White, and Samantha R. Roedts’ Miss Scarlett. Their chemistry and impeccable timing create a cohesive unit that keeps the audience engaged and laughing throughout. Each actor shines in their own right, with supporting performances from Ashleigh Cumming, Joey Miller, Sheryl Rade, and Frank Jarrell—each bringing their unique flair and earning hearty laughs from the audience.

Perhaps the most laugh-out-loud moment of the evening comes from Melanie Miller’s Singing Telegram, whose untimely demise is one of the highlights, showcasing the perfect blend of absurdity and clever writing that Clue is known for.

Visually, the production excels with superb costumes designed by Patee Pumpkin Costumes, enhancing the playful and vibrant atmosphere of the Boddy Mansion. The clever creative props, curated by Properties Master Dixie Smith and Weapons Master Madeline Crumling, add to the overall enjoyment. Lighting Designer Navin D McWilliams III and Sound Designer Caleb West expertly time their designs to complement the fast-paced action, further immersing the audience in this comedic mystery.

The play does encounter some set challenges that are worth noting. The requirement to navigate multiple rooms in the Boddy Mansion presents a few logistical hurdles, which occasionally distract from the otherwise fast pace of the show. While the Black Box theater contributes to an engaging and interactive atmosphere, smoother set changes could enhance the comedic flow. Directors Stephen Hoke and Allison Weaver cleverly clear the stage to accommodate the chaotic scenes of rampaging through the mansion, showcasing their creativity in managing the space.

Despite these minor hiccups, Clue is a high-energy, fast-paced romp that delivers laughs at every turn. If you're looking for a ridiculously wonderful evening of theater, this production at The Belmonte Theatre is not to be missed. Grab your friends, prepare for an evening of side-splitting laughter, and let the antics unfold in this delightful whodunit! For more information about this and other shows visit: https://thebelmont.org/

