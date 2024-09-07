Review: ANYTHING GOES at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anything Goes first appeared on Broadway in 1934, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter and book by Guy Bolton, P.G. Wodehouse, Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse. The revival of this zany musical, featuring songs that have become pop and jazz standards, opened in 1987 with book by John Weidman and Timothy Crouse. Gettysburg Community Theatre invites audiences to board the SS American with Reno Sweeney and her Angels through September 22nd.

This production of Anything Goes is high energy, and the intimacy of the small theatre setting lends itself well to this show, making the audience feel like they’re on the boat with the characters. The Production Team, consisting of director/choreographer Bruce Moore, vocal music director Jamie Bowman, stage manager Sue McCleaf Nespeca, props assistant Vanessa Rice, Scenic Artist Juls Buehrer, costume assistant N. Kay Lenhart, technical director/sound designer Michael Connelly, and lighting designer Chase Bowman, creates just the right atmosphere for the production, emphasizing the time and place of the action as well as the comedy and emotion throughout the show.

The ensemble features Allisa Baker, Jacob Hansen, Sharon Kaya, Kylee Lorah, Sue McCleaf Nespeca, Jim O’Dell, Jr, Vanessa Rice, and Myka Walker. Along with the Sailors, Kevin Foster and Curtis Musselman; the Purser, Roman Diaz; the Ship’s Captain, Ernie Kranias; and the Angels, Bevin Durant Fidler (Purity), Desiree Bernavel Sanchez (Chastity), Jamie Bowman (Charity), and Alexa Connelly (Virtue), these actors use their energy and stage presence to make the ship feel as though it is packed with passengers and crew, many of whom are disappointed in the lack of celebrity presence on board. This group of talented singers hit the harmonies in the group songs perfectly, and their energy and enthusiasm, along with the brilliant choreography, make “Blow, Gabriel, Blow” and “Anything Goes” crowd favorites. It is also fun to see some of the ensemble members and other more minor characters given a chance to highlight their dancing talents during these numbers.

Drew Derreth and Lindsay Ringquist are larger than life in their roles as Elisha Whitney and Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt. Jesse Ringquist and Kyle Meisner are hilarious as the gamblers and pickpockets Spit and Dippy. While Carrie Conklin’s performance as Hope Harcourt was not as engaging emotionally as the other cast members, her voice is lovely in Goodbye, Little Dream, Goodbye.” Sean Mott gives a fantastic performance as Billy Crocker, interacting beautifully with Kate Sainer’s Reno Sweeney, Paul Norfolk’s Moonface Martin, and Kaitlyn Ball’s Erma. Ball is adorable and funny as Erma, using her facial expressions and voice to highlight the comedic nature of the role. Norfolk gives one of his best performances as Moonface Martin, Public Enemy #13. He plays the hapless gangster with just the right mix of heart, comedy, and deviousness. Dave Bowman’s portrayal of Lord Evelyn Oakleigh is inspired—from his plummy English accent to his fascination with American turns of phrase, to his confession of past indiscretions and hidden wild side, Bowman embodies this character in a way that makes him one of the most memorable of the evening. Kate Sainer’s Reno Sweeny really steals the show, though. Her vocal and dance talent are perfect for this show, and her interactions with the other characters elevate the emotional impact of every scene as she uses her facial expressions and body language to bring Reno to life.

This is the best production of Anything Goes that this reviewer has had the privilege of seeing. Grab your passports and get your tickets for the SS American before it’s too late! Visit gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Linda Toki

