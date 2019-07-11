ROMEO & JULIET Set To Rock Music Opens In Macungie

Star of the Day Productions is proud to present its 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Production: Romeo & Juliet - A Rock Concert Experience directed by Olivia King. We are combining Shakespeare with rock music throughout the decades in this fresh new take on a timeless classic.

Some ask why Romeo & Juliet? How is it relevant in 2019? If we take a close look at the story, we realize it is just as relevant today as it was hundreds of years ago. It illustrates how meaningless hatred can lead to societal poison often resulting in tragedy. In the case of Romeo & Juliet, the two families are fighting because of some centuries-long grudge, and we aren't told why. Their children, who certainly weren't around when the grudge began, and their servants also hate the opposing family simply because "that's the way it's always been." Yet, none of them know why. They have merely inherited their hatred.

Consider, now, current situations in which ancient hatred is still inherited, where people are hated and killed because "that's the way it's always been." Racism in America. Arabs and Jews. Yes...we have much to learn from this example of what comes of meaningless hatred.

" Up until 3 years ago, SOTD mainly produced musicals. I'm so happy Kirsten decided to add Shakespeare to the line up. Shakespeare seemed like a perfect fit. It challenges performers- many of which are teens in this production. But it also lifts and inspires. And most of all, the text in itself is, indeed music. This production takes the repetition out of the work and replaces it with contemporary music with the same feel. It's been a blast. " ~ Will Windsor Erwin, Associate Director, Dramaturg

Meet the cast who will bringing these famous characters to life on stage at The Macungie Institute. Elliot Hoke, a graduate of Moravian Academy, will be playing the title role of Romeo joined by Charter Arts High School student Jillian Petrie in the title role of Juliet. The show will also feature Mickey Brown as Montague, Benjamin Ruth as Capulet, Kyleigh Vicoso as Benvolio, Kirsten Almeida as the Nurse, and Cynthia Surovi as Laurence. Rounding out the cast playing multiple roles each: Julisa Trinidad, Gabrielle McCabe, Jack Warnke, Florence Taylor, Chelsi Fread, and Leah Hawk. The show will also feature a live band.

" I find this show particularly important to put on because it shows how unnecessary hate can lead to horrific tragedy. While this text was written many years ago, these are still issues our society is facing today. I think it is important for people to see how their hatred and their decisions to be unaccepting can affect the lives of others in a very detrimental way. Our cast is especially interesting to me because this is a cast of new faces to me. I have not gotten to work with a lot of our group before but they have all shown up with a willingness to learn and our group has some wonderful talent." ~ Olivia King, Director

Olivia King directs. Performances will be held at The Macungie Institute, 510 E. Main Street in Macungie, PA 18062. Plenty of parking, accessible, air conditioned, and conveniently located to many major roads. All tickets are $20. Seating is General Admission. (Priority seating will be given to anyone who purchases tickets in advance online. Tickets will also be available at the door.) Online tickets can be purchased by visiting www.StaroftheDay.org





