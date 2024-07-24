News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

RALLY THE TROOPS Historical Event Announced At Brandywine Battlefield Park

Scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates has announce their Rally the Troops event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 

Learn what life was like for soldiers and camp followers in Washington's army during the Revolutionary War from period reenactors.  Kids musket drills at various times and musket firing demonstrations at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2:30 PM will be conducted during the event.  Tours of the Ring House (Washington's Headquarters) are at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, and tours of the Gilpin House are at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM. Admission is $8.00 for adults; $7.00 for Seniors, AAA, AARP; and $5.00 for Youth (ages 3-11).

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates. 

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org.




Comments

