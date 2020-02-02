Players Club of Swarthmore Presents NEXT TO NORMAL

Next up on The Players Club of Swarthmore's Main Stage is Next to Normal, a moving and intimate musical about the devastating effects of mental illness on a contemporary suburban family. Next to Normal features book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (If/then, The Last Ship). Music by Tom Kitt (High Fidelity, From Up Here). Next to Normal won three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. Next to Normal is directed by Ed Robins. Music direction is by Raquel Garcia. Choreography is by Julianna Schauerman. Tickets are available online at www.pcstheater.org. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

The Goodmans seem like a perfect family. The problem is that sometimes mother Diana (Ann Pinto McCarney, West Chester) is, well... a little too happy. Her husband Dan (Patrick Sutton, Wilmington, Del.) worries all the time. Her daughter Natalie (Kieran McCarney, West Chester) seems awfully intent on getting that scholarship to Yale so she can leave home. And her son Gabe (Chris Murphy Smith, Philadelphia), well... that's another story. Next to Normal will take you into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love and heart. This emotionally powerful musical features original songs including "I Miss the Mountains"," You Don't Know" and "Superboy and the Invisible Girl".

Additional cast members in Next to Normal include Joshua Peacock, Ridley and Nicholas Sewchek, Philadelphia.

Next to Normal runs from Friday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 22. Thursday performances are at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8pm, Sunday performances are at 2pm. Audiences can meet the artists in a talk back discussion following the Feb. 9 performance. Buy tickets online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about The Players Club of Swarthmore, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.





