Photos: THE NEVERENDING STORY At DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts invites audiences of all ages into the magical world of The Neverending Story, a theatrical adventure filled with imagination, courage, and the fight to save a fading land. Check out photos from the show.

Performances run April 25 through May 4, with seven opportunities to catch the show:

Based on Michael Ende’s beloved novel, this stage adaptation follows Bastian—a lonely boy who discovers a mysterious book and finds himself pulled into the world of Fantastica, where he must help young warrior Atreyu save a magical land from destruction. Along the way, audiences will meet unforgettable creatures, soaring dragons, shape-shifting monsters, and an Empress whose survival depends on the power of imagination. With rich storytelling, larger-than-life puppets, original music, and dazzling stagecraft, The Neverending Story is an unforgettable theatrical experience for families and fantasy lovers alike.

Photo Credit: Emily Arndt, Em''s Lens Photography

Ashlynn Leedy, Audrey Yabut, Ruby Stair, Audrey Kveragas

Rio Gonzalez, Ashlynn Leedy, Audrey Yabut, Ruby Stair, Audrey Kveragas

Rio Gonzalez

Nolan Matseur and Kevin Alvarnaz

Nolan Matseur and Kevin Alvarnaz

Nolan Matseur and Rio Gonzalez

Nolan Matseur and Rio Gonzalez

