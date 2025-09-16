Penn State to Close WPSU by 2026 After Trustees Vote Down WHYY Transfer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penn State University has announced it will close WPSU, its public radio and television stations, after the Board of Trustees Finance and Investment Committee voted on September 11 against a proposed transfer of operating assets to Philadelphia-based WHYY.

The proposal would have transferred WPSU’s assets for $1 while requiring Penn State to provide $17 million in subsidies over five years. The committee rejected the plan, citing financial pressures on the university. Funding for WPSU will continue through June 30, 2026, while the university develops a wind-down plan.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for trustees, as WPSU has long provided quality public broadcasting programming for communities throughout Central Pennsylvania,” said Board Chair David Kleppinger. “We know this is a deeply disappointing outcome and we are grateful to the dedicated WPSU employees whose work has enriched our lives and made our community stronger.”

University officials noted that WPSU has relied on annual subsidies of at least $3.4 million. Recent cuts to federal funding for public media intensified the financial challenges, making continued support more difficult under the university’s budget model, which emphasizes cost reductions and affordability for Pennsylvania families.

While the transfer to WHYY would have required additional approvals from WHYY’s board and the Federal Communications Commission, the university said most WPSU staff would likely have been laid off, with some offered positions at WHYY. Instead, Penn State leaders are now meeting with employees to discuss next steps as the station prepares for closure.