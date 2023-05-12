Narçisse Theatre Company Opens in Harrisburg

The grand opening ceremony takes place on June 11, 2023, from 4-7pm.

Narçisse Theatre Company has announced the grand opening of Harrisburg's first BIPOC-led theatre space on June 11, 2023, from 4-7pm. The multicultural, nonprofit theatre company and arts education organization is dedicated to uniting the local arts community and developing artists from across the diverse city of Harrisburg, PA.

The grand opening celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, refreshments, and performances by local artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new theatre space and learn more about Narçisse Theatre Company's mission and programs. Also, Narçisse Theatre Company will announce its revival line-up for its upcoming 2023-24 season.

"We are thrilled to open our doors and bring the community together through the arts," said Artistic Director and Founder, FL Henley Jr. "Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcome and represented. We hope to inspire and empower artists and audiences alike."

Narçisse Theatre Company was founded in 2016 and has quickly become a vital part of the Harrisburg arts scene. The company has produced several plays and community events and will offer a range of educational programs, including workshops, mentorship programs, and internships.

"We believe that art can be a catalyst for change and a platform for dialogue and understanding," said Henley. "Through our work, we strive to foster a more inclusive and equitable society." As part of NTÇ's mission, half of all our productions are original works by local playwrights and performance artists. Also, NTÇ never charges more than $15 for admission and all Sunday matinees are "ANY OLD DONATION" when any size donation buys admission.

The grand opening celebration is open to the public and free to attend. Donations to support Narçisse Theatre Company's programming are welcome.

For more information about Narçisse Theatre Company and its grand opening celebration, or to make a donation or to volunteer, visit www.narcissetheatre.org.

To register for this free event, get tickets at https://buytickets.at/narissetheatrecompany/915023



